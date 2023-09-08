COREY TAYLOR Names One BEATLES Song That He Has 'Always' Wanted To Cover

Corey Taylor has once again criticized THE BEATLES song "All You Need Is Love", calling it "garbage" and "so fucking saccharine".

In an interview with the "Zach Sang Show" last month, the SLIPKNOT singer described the track as "hippie garbage" and "one of the biggest pieces of shit that I've ever heard in my life. And every time I hear it, I feel like I'm getting shot at. Put it that way — it's that bad."

He later doubled down on his opinion in a video he posted to his YouTube channel, in which he responded to "shit talk" sent to him by his fans. One fan disagreed with his BEATLES comments, arguing that "All You Need Is Love" is their best song. "No, it's not," Taylor fired back. "It's a piece of shit."

Now, during a new appearance on the "Barstool Backstage" podcast, Corey explained his position on "All You Need Is Love", but prefaced it by saying that he is "a massiveBEATLES fan. I loveTHE BEATLES," he insisted (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I study them like the Zapruder film sometimes, man, 'cause I feel like they were really the kind of the progenitor for so many different vibes.

"In the '60s, you had very specific bands that did very specific things — obviously THE WHO, THE KINKS, all that stuff — that kind of led down different musical paths," he continued. "But THE BEATLES, dude, were so instrumental in really kind of planting the seeds for so many different genres. The fact that they are clowned now makes me mad, and I've push those people down by their fucking face when they talk shit. "

Taylor went on to say that THE BEATLES' catalog of music is "unmatched. Even bands like [LED] ZEPPELIN, who are massively fucking influential, [they] don't hold a candle to what THE BEATLES were able to do."

Circling back to "All You Need Is Love", Taylor said: "It's just so fucking saccharine. Every time I hear it, I get a cavity. I'm just, like, 'What the fuck is this garbage?'"

Asked if he has a favorite BEATLES record, Taylor said: "Oh shit, dude. I mean, 'Revolver''s really, really good. That one. But here's the thing, man — a lot of their great songs weren't even on albums; they were singles, man. So, I look at stuff like 'Strawberry Fields Forever' as one of the darkest fucking songs. And I've never had the balls to cover it — let's put it that way. I've always wanted to, 'cause it has the potential to be able to kind of take it down this fucking twisted vibe."

Corey kicked off his U.S. solo tour on August 25 at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, Colorado.

Taylor's 2023 tour features special guests WARGASM, OXYMORRONS and LUNA AURA on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city trek will make stops across the U.S in Detroit, Orlando, Dallas and more before the final headline show in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on October 5.

Corey is touring in support of his sophomore solo studio album, "CMF2", which will be released on September 15.

"CMF2", Taylor's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings, was produced by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, AMON AMARTH),who also helmed STONE SOUR's 2017 LP "Hydrograd" as well as 2020's "CMFT".

"CMFT" featured the No. 1 Billboard mainstream rock single "Black Eyes Blue" and streaming sensation "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit No. 6 on Billboard's U.S. Top Rock Albums chart.

Image credit: MusicJunkie422 YouTube channel