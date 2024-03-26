  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

'Corpse Paint' Black-Metal Inspired Makeup Now Available From e.l.f. Cosmetics And Liquid Death

March 26, 2024

e.l.f. Cosmetics and Liquid Death are coming together to launch Corpse Paint, a gore-geous, black-metal inspired makeup for people who aren't afraid of making a strong statement. This five-piece, black-metal inspired makeup vault gives a head-turning look influenced by people who aren't afraid of making a strong statement.

"When you set out to create a different kind of company, it's important to align yourself with like-minded kindred spirits. We are both challenger brands on a one-way path to disruption," said Kory Marchisotto, chief marketing officer, e.l.f. Beauty. "e.l.f. and Liquid Death share a passion for self-expression and unexpected creativity. We've had a lot of fun — and a lot of laughter — bringing Corpse Paint to life. Pun intended."

"No one knows more about makeup than the black metal community," said Andy Pearson, vice president of creative at Liquid Death. "Think how many times they've put it on or taken it off with every show. e.l.f. was the perfect partner to bring this collab to life because they could help bring this versatile, everyday look to the masses with high-quality, cruelty-free products."

e.l.f. x Liquid Death Corpse Paint Vault is the newest collaboration the beauty community didn't know it needed but can't live without. The limited-edition five-piece makeup kit in a keepsake coffin stands by e.l.f. 's commitment to deliver premium products at an extraordinary value. The impressive $34 collection includes:

* Dead Set: Matte Magic Mist & Set
* Kiss of Death: O FACE Satin Lipstick in All Night
* Eye Die: No Budge Cream Eyeshadow in Wispy Cloud
* Dead Line: H2O Proof Eyeliner Pen
* Brush with Death: Putty Applicator
* Closed Casket: Removable Coffin Keepsake Box

Here's how to get the Corpse Paint look, according to Liquid Death and e.l.f.:

* Use Brush with Death to apply Eye Die all over the face, pressing into skin.
* Swipe lips with Kiss of Death, then apply in large circles around the eye area. Blend out.
* Create irregular, jagged lines with Dead Line around the edges of the lipstick.
* Mattify skin and set the look by spritzing Dead Set over the entire face.

e.l.f. x Liquid Death Corpse Paint Vault will be available for purchase exclusively at elfcosmetics.com/corpsepaint beginning Tuesday, March 26 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT, while supplies last. Get your look before stock is deceased.

Since 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has made the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. e.l.f. makes high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetics and skin care products at an extraordinary value and is proud to be clean, vegan, cruelty free and Fair Trade Certified. As one of the first online beauty brands, e.l.f. continues to attract a highly engaged audience and set benchmarks with new digital platforms. e.l.f. is widely available at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart and Ulta Beauty, and has a growing international presence including at Boots, Superdrug and Douglas.

As one of the fastest growing non-alcoholic beverage brands, Liquid Death is the first beverage company using comedy and entertainment to make health and sustainability 50 times more fun. We take the healthiest thing you can drink and package it into infinitely recyclable tallboy cans that can actually compete with the fun marketing of unhealthy brands across energy drinks, beer, and junk food. A portion of Liquid Death's proceeds goes to nonprofits who are helping to fight plastic pollution and bringing clean drinking water to those in need.

Find more on Emperor
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).