CORROSION OF CONFORMITY And DOWN's PEPPER KEENAN Mourns Death Of Father

June 7, 2024

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY frontman and DOWN guitarist Pepper Keenan is mourning the death of his father. Jerry Pepper Keenan passed away earlier today (Friday, June 7) at the age of 83.

Pepper took to DOWN's social media to share a few photos of his father, and he included the following message: "Keenan Jerry 4/21/41 - 6/07/24. My Father, Jerry Pepper Keenan J.P.K. cashed in his chips last night at 1:30 in the morning.

"I am forever grateful for the opportunity to be with him near the end of his time, to say goodbye. I know many folks don't get that.

"I played guitar for a few and made his eyebrows dance, while he laid there still. I asked him to blink his closed eyes twice if he could hear me, which he did. I told him, on behalf of our family, that we were with him, will forever love him, and that we were thankful for all. Told him his job was done and done well and that it was OK to go. Take all of yourself leave nothing here you may need it. We are letting you go. And he did.

"He was a Father, Brother, Husband, Veteran, Finger Picking Martin Guitar Slinger, Singer, Ole Missin', Peavy stackin', tobacco chewing, Nova drivin', Animal loving, Church man, King of the Rascals, Classic Tennessee farm boy with dreams way past the county line. Good Man. I was proud of him. He was proud of me. That's all I can really ask.

"Travel well Ole Boy , Keep that Nova between the ditches.

"I love you, your Son P.J.K. Apple don't fall far from the tree.

"Thank you Family. Jenny Jason Krissie Mom Flannery Anna Ann and Nancy, who was with him to the end".

Keenan joined CORROSION OF CONFORMITY in 1990, but he did not become the band's lead singer until the recording of "Deliverance", which came out in 1994.

In 2014, after nearly a straight decade traversing the globe as a guitarist with New Orleans supergroup DOWN, Pepper reconnected with the core CORROSION OF CONFORMITY trio of guitarist Woody Weatherman, bassist Mike Dean and drummer Reed Mullin to hit the road hard.

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's most recent studio album with Keenan, "No Cross No Crown", came out in 2018 on Nuclear Blast.

DOWN, in which Keenan is joined by vocalist Philip H. Anselmo (PANTERA),guitarist Kirk Windstein (CROWBAR),drummer Jimmy Bower (EYEHATEGOD) and bassist Pat Bruders, will play its first concert in nearly two years on Thursday, June 20 at Inn Of The Mountain Gods Resort And Casino in Mescalero, New Mexico.

Windstein will sit out the Inn Of The Mountain Gods show due to his commitments with CROWBAR. Filling in for him at the gig will be former DOWN guitarist Bobby Landgraf.

