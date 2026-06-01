Cherry Red / Dissonance

01. Spasm Prayer

02. The Dreaming Abyss

03. Bridge To Resolution

04. Thorns In Despair

05. How To Corrode Memories

06. Illusion Guillotine

07. Taurus

08. The Gift Of Shame Wrapped In Guilt

NAPALM DEATH is one of the most important bands in extreme music history and the band's longtime bassist, Shane Embury, is one of the most important musicians and songwriters who have helped to pave the way for the chaotic sounds that have defined grind, death metal, black metal and beyond. Shane and most professional musicians weren't immune from the pandemic's pivotal and profound impact, an effect it had most people. The abrupt freeze on touring and the ensuing downtime spurred a period of darkness and self-reflection that ultimately manifested itself here in his debut album, "Bridge To Resolution". The eight songs on hand are far removed from the extreme cacophony that he is typically associated with.

"Bridge To Resolution" reflects his enduring passion for atmospheric goth rock, post-punk and dream pop, more specifically along the lines of bands like COCTEAU TWINS, KILLING JOKE and THE MISSION. Sure, Embury has name-dropped said artists for decades as having been influential upon NAPALM DEATH, but the more subdued inspiration has progressively emerged in an in-your-face kind of way on their recent albums like the monumental 2020 rager "Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism". So, while the style and sounds should be familiar to longtime ND fans, Embury delves unrestrained here. Since these elements of Embury's persona have been seeping out for years, it shouldn't be surprising that there's a confidence with which everything is expressed. The songs stand steadfast paradoxically against the vulnerability of the emotional content within, notably on songs like the title track which builds upon delicate keys and soothing, wandering crooning.

Embury's impressive talents and depth as a musician shine brightly on "Bridge To Resolution", as he provides the layered vocals, guitars, bass and synthesizer parts. While drumming is a part of his resume, having provided the beats for WARHAMMER and UNSEEN TERROR in the eighties, Shane drafted in original CANCER and current VENOMOUS CONCEPT time keeper Carl Stokes.

Shane tackles the Jungian psychological concept of shadow integration, the process by which one confronts the repressed (oftentimes darker) aspects within, integrating them within everyday living to reclaim the energy spent previously on repression. "Taurus", kicking off with upbeat, welcoming electronic elements matches the upbeat and very pop-music informed nature of album opener "Spasm Prayer". These tracks aren't entirely positive, doling out prominent melancholic energy. "The Dreaming Abyss", meanwhile, strikes harder with a triumphant spirit and sense of overcoming adversity, perhaps the best example of the release's marriage of beauty and darkness, ultimately serving the purpose of shadow integration as their meaning, purpose and utility involving the bleakness of existence and experience.

While the entire album includes evocative build-ups and interesting, subtle nuance, "Illusion Guillotine" is worth cherry-picking for its juxtaposition of softer tapestries, including its calm female vocal parts, against the industrial percussion and occasional low-end, beefy stabs.

"Bridge To Resolution" is an incredible album and a thrilling extension of Shane Embury's creative arm.