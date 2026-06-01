Napalm

01. Welcome To The Pattern

02. The Shadow Self

03. Architects Of The New Weave

04. The World Is On Fire

05. Heaven

06. The Script

07. Leaving The Emptiness

08. Longing

09. A Burning Flame (feat. Mikael Stanne)

10. Call Off Your Lions

11. Chains Of Shame

12. The Prophecy

The merits of an EVERGREY studio album can usually be determined by their complexity. When the Swedes were at their absolute peak circa 2001-2003 with "In Search of Truth" and "Recreation Day", they were hauling out pretty captivating, challenging, yet accessible dark progressive metal. EVERGREY could really play — that was obvious. They also knew how to write some fairly jarring and gut-punching material that emerged as the Scandinavian alternative to DREAM THEATER. However, when the band oscillates to simpler, streamlined terrain, the results are mixed, if not disappointing, notably 2006's flat "Monday Morning Apocalypse" and 2016's phoned-in "The Storm Within". After a few serviceable studio efforts, EVERGREY appeared to be trending back in the right direction via 2024's prog-filled "Theories of Emptiness". It's a bit of a disappointment that the pendulum has swung the other way on "Architects of a New Weave".

EVERGREY, of course, lives and dies with founder, vocalist and guitarist Tom S. Englund. Englund's smooth-as-a-seal's-back vocals are tender and heart-rending: a permanently defining trait of EVERGREY. He's pushed way out in front in the mix on "Architects", so, naturally, he takes over album opener (and best cut) "The Shadow Self". He then falls back on familiar chorus tropes on "The World Is On Fire" and "Leaving The Emptiness", which is a surprisingly saccharine, uppity number. His continuous pleas across "Longing" don't inspire, while a guest appearance from countrymen and fellow deep, syrupy clean vocal devotee Mikael Stanne (DARK TRANQUILLITY, THE HALO EFFECT, CEMETERY SKYLINE) is passable at best.

The band (rounded out by longtime keyboardist Rikard Zander, bassist Johan Niemann and drummer Simen Sandnes) is also more reliant on simple, down-tuned riffs that are blanketed by Zander's keys. Things get moving in the right direction on the album's driving, but synth-drenched title track, but then get tossed back into the riff mud on "Call Off Your Lions", which is only partially aided by some arena-ready vocal call-outs from Englund. "Chains Of Shame" then enters the fray promisingly with a stop-start-on-a-dime riff couplet, only to, once again, veer off into generic, clunky riff territory.

Of particular note here is that the Swedes lost long-time drummer Jonas Ekdahl shortly after the release of "Theories Of Emptiness" and lead guitarist Henrik Danhage prior to the recording of "Architects". Lead guitar duties were capably filled by Englund and Niemann, yet one has to wonder how much the departures of two long-standing band members impacted the songwriting direction here.

No one would expect EVERGREY to match the dual mastery of "In Search of Truth" and "Recreation Day". There is also little to question their status as one of the finer progressive metal practitioners in Sweden. "Architects of a New Weave", though, leaves quite a bit to be desired. This just means EVERGREY will rebound on their next studio album.