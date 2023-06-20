  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, D.R.I. And TROUBLE To Perform At Inaugural HEAVY CHICAGO Festival

June 20, 2023

Chicago's newest music venue Avondale Music Hall announces a brand-new metal festival — Heavy Chicago — offering three shows happening over two weekends this fall.

Saturday, October 28 will host the return of Chicago's own TROUBLE after five long years, along with ACID KING featuring the return of Chicago native Lori S, plus stoner rock act BONGZILLA from Madison, Wisconsin and Chicago act NOVEMBERS DOOM to kick off the night. The following weekend, Saturday, November 4 and Sunday, November 5 keep Heavy Chicago rolling with a Saturday night headlining spot from CORROSION OF CONFORMITY and support from California space rockers NEBULA as well as Milwaukee's THE CROSSES featuring DIE KREUZEN singer Dan Kubinski for an "all-DIE KREUZEN" set. Sunday wraps things up with legendary crossover thrash kings D.R.I. celebrating 40 years of "Crossover" as well as the only 2023 worldwide show date for grindcore legends REPULSION and Chicago's own MACABRE. More acts will be announced soon. In addition to the music, Kuma's will be onsite selling burgers and there will be PBR drink specials.

A presale begins Friday, June 23 for 24 hours, with the general public onsale beginning Saturday, June 24 at www.HeavyChicago.com. Options include limited three-day passes for $100, two-day passes for November 4-5 for $80 and a special "24-hour only" two-day pass for October 28 and November 4 for $70. Single-night tickets will also be available soon.

Last Rites founder Sean Duffy said in a statement: "We are so excited to be partnering with Live Wire, Kuma's and Pabst Blue Ribbon to bring a brand-new metal festival to Chicago, hosted in the city's newest music venue, Avondale Music Hall, which even Time Out says is located in one of the buzziest neighborhoods in the world. Three shows over two weekends will bring some of the heaviest music the Northside has seen, including TROUBLE's first Chicago show in over five years, ACID KING, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, D.R.I. on their 40th-anniversary tour for 'Crossover' and the ONLY show in 2023 for REPULSION. We wanted to make sure to bring out as many metalheads as possible and have kept the prices super affordable with three-day tickets starting at $100 (that's just $33.33 a day). We look forward to seeing everyone in the inaugural year in what we hope is an annual event."

October 28

TROUBLE
ACID KING
BONGZILLA
NOVEMBERS DOOM
& more to be announced!

November 4

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY
NEBULA
THE CROSSES
& more to be announced!

November 5

D.R.I.
REPULSION
MACABRE
& more to be announced!

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).