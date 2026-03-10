CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Shares 'You Or Me' Single From Upcoming 'Good God / Baad Man' Double Album

The official music video for "You Or Me", the latest single from American heavy metal icons CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, can be seen below. The crushing new track comes off the band's mammoth new double album, "Good God / Baad Man", set for release on April 3 via Nuclear Blast. The clip was created by acclaimed visual arts icon Costin Chioreanu, with additional footage filmed by Mike Holderbeast.

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY comments: "Deep from within the forests of Romania and the twisted mind of our dear friend Costin Chioreanu comes his twisted visions put to CORROSION's music. It's a match made in purgatory. There's some special additions from [director] Mike Holderbeast's crew as well."

Much has gone down in the CORROSION OF CONFORMITY universe since their last album smacked us upside the head. Back in 2018, when "No Cross No Crown" dropped like a rock 'n' roll atom bomb, the tried-and-true CORROSION OF CONFORMITY lineup of Pepper Keenan (vocals, guitar),Woody Weatherman (guitar),Reed Mullin (drums) and Mike Dean (bass) was still going strong. Four brothers united in a decades-long history kicked off by a roving pack of teenage punks in Raleigh, North Carolina circa 1982.

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's first four albums left a permanent mark on headbangers, longhairs, and street punks everywhere: Underground classics "Eye For An Eye" (1984) and "Animosity" (1985) followed by slightly more overground bangers "Blind" (1991) and "Deliverance" (1994). By the time CORROSION OF CONFORMITY carved off "No Cross No Crown" nearly a quarter century later, they were legends in their own time, revered by two generations of punk, metal, and rock fans.

Then tragedy struck: In January 2020, Mullin left this earthly plane.

It was a devastating blow, both personally and professionally. How do you replace a brother? You can't. All you can do is soldier on in his memory. Which is what the rest of CORROSION OF CONFORMITY did — until COVID-19 shut down the globe. Then Dean decided to go his own way. It was an amicable split, but it left Pepper and Woody to contemplate their next move. They hunkered down at Keenan's place in Mississippi, listening to all the music they love. DISCHARGE. ZZ TOP. MOTÖRHEAD. Neil Young. BLACK SABBATH. You know: The good stuff.

They started writing. They didn't stop; not for a long time. In fact, they composed a massive double album.

"As we went on, we had such a crazy plethora of songs, it was almost like two different directions," Pepper says. "We knew we had to split it into two different albums. Then we came up with this concept."

The concept happens to be the title of the record. It's called "Good God / Baad Man".

"Our producer, Warren Riker, kept calling it 'Dark Side Of The Doom'," recalls Pepper. "In my head, it's a weird love letter to all things rock 'n' roll. We used that for the freedom to go in different directions. Each album is its own tiny universe and has its own identity. 'Good God' leans toward the heavier/pissed end of the spectrum. 'Baad Man' is more on the throwdown rock scope. As we went along, it became clear which songs went on which album."

They brought in drummer Stanton Moore, who played on CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's 2005 album "In The Arms Of God". They brought in bassist Bobby "Rock" Landgraf, who did time with Pepper in New Orleans heavyweights DOWN when he wasn't terrorizing the locals in his own band HONKY.

"With a lot of these songs, we're trying to make Reed Mullin proud," Pepper says. "He was a badass, and a one-of-a-kind drummer. And the stakes were high."

The band's first preview of this mammoth offering came in the form of lead single, "Gimme Some Moore". The track features backing vocals from MINISTRY's Al Jourgensen and Madonna guitarist Monte Pittman. The hook of the song is, "Struggle is worth the fight/Leather, chains and spikes."

"Me and Woody wanted to write a song as if we were 17 years old again," Pepper explains. "We even made a seven-inch for it."

Said seven-inch, released during CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's Mexico/South American tour in January, is an early '80s punk throwback, complete with a black and white photo collage and a FEAR cover on the flipside. It's a ripper.

The video for "Gimme Some Moore" was filmed by Mike Holderbeast and directed by Pepper Keenan. Check it out below.

Produced by Grammy Award winner Warren Riker (FUGEES, DOWN, CATHEDRAL) and featuring cover art by famed New Orleans artist Scott Guion, "Good God / Baad Man" was recorded at Blak Shak Studios in Riffissippi, USA, Dockside Studios in Maurice, Louisiana, and BEE GEES legend Barry Gibb's home studio in Miami, Florida.

"Good God / Baad Man" recording lineup:

Pepper Keenan - guitar, vocals

Woody Weatherman - guitar

Stanton Moore - drums

Bobby Landgraf - bass

"Good God / Baad Man" track listing:

Album 1

01. Good God? / Final Dawn

02. You Or Me

03. Gimme Some Moore

04. The Handler

05. Bedouin's Hand

06. Run For Your Life

Album 2

07. Baad Man

08. Lose Yourself

09. Mandra Sonos

10. Asleep On The Killing Floor

11. Handcuff County

12. Swallowing The Anchor

13. Brickman

14. Forever Amplified

In support of "Good God / Baad Man", CORROSION OF CONFORMITY will return to stages this spring on a North American headlining tour with support provided by WHORES and CROBOT.

Photo by Danin Drahos