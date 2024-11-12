  • facebook
COUNTERPARTS Announce February/March 2025 North American Tour; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

November 12, 2024

Canadian quartet COUNTERPARTS has announced a North American tour for February and March 2025. Support on the trek will come from PAIN OF TRUTH, MALEVOLENCE and FOREIGN HANDS.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, November 14 at 10:00 a.m. ET and end on Thursday, November 14 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "WEPT" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Thursday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, November 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Feb. 17 - Toronto, ON @ History
Feb. 18 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
Feb. 19 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
Feb. 21 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Feb. 22 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Feb. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Feb. 25 - Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
Feb. 26 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
Feb. 28 - Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
Mar. 01 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven)
Mar. 03 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
Mar. 04 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
Mar. 06 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile
Mar. 07 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Mar. 09 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
Mar. 11 - Portland, OR @ Roseland
Mar. 12 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox
Mar. 14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Mar. 16 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
Mar. 17 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada
Mar. 19 - Madison, WI @ Eastside Bowl
Mar. 20 - Chicago, IL @ Concord
Mar. 21 - Lakewood, OH @ The Roxy
Mar. 22 - Detroit, MI @ St Andrew's Hall

Last week, COUNTERPARTSBrendan Murphy, vocals; Kyle Brownlee, drums; Tyler Williams; guitars, and Jesse Doreen, guitars — dropped "Heaven Let Them Die", a surprise EP. The band also shared videos for "A Martyr Left Alive" and "No Lamb Was Lost".

"'Heaven Let Them Die' is COUNTERPARTS at our most aggressive — sonically, lyrically and visually," says Murphy. "Picking up where 'Eulogy' ended, 'Heaven Let Them Die' details how I came to terms with all I had foreshadowed in the previous release and how that led me to where I am now. This EP is the most authentic representation of COUNTERPARTS to date — honest, harsh and without restraint."

"Heaven Let Them Die" EP track listing:

01. A Martyr Left Alive
02. With Loving Arms Disfigured
03. To Hear of War
04. No Lamb Was Lost
05. Praise No Artery Intact
06. Heaven Let Them Die

Since forming in 2007, COUNTERPARTS have gone from the Hamilton, Ontario, underground to touring the world as one of Canada's most important and impactful musical exports. They've released seven full lengths, with "A Eulogy For Those Still Here" landing in 2022. They've also released four EPs and a live album. Now, they have delighted fans with the surprise EP "Heaven Will Let Them Die", out via Pure Noise. The band has sold 250,000 albums through the course of its career and their most recent headliner in support of "A Eulogy For Those Still Here" was almost entirely sold out.

