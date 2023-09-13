CRADLE OF FILTH Announces February/March 2024 European Tour with WEDNESDAY 13

Extreme metal icons CRADLE OF FILTH will return to imbue Europe's stages in inescapable darkness, bringing their matchless live presence and musical onslaught to their enormous fanbase in 2024 with their "Necromantic Fantasies" tour. The trek will kick off in Tel Aviv, Israel on February 10, visiting 21 cities in total, before ending in Košice, Slovakia on March 8. After releasing their most successful record to date, "Existence Is Futile", in 2021, followed by their first live album in 20 years, "Trouble And Their Double Lives", in 2023, England's finest extreme metal export with legendary frontman Dani Filth will conjure a hell of a show to remember, without the shadow of a doubt.

On top of that, the tour features top-notch special guest and Napalm labelmate, The Duke of Spook himself Wednesday 13, celebrating his former band, revered glam punk icons MURDERDOLLS, plus alternative outfit SICK N' BEAUTIFUL. Wednesday 13 and his current band will perform an intense set of MURDERDOLLS songs, taken from the latter group's celebrated 2002 debut album, "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls", and their 2010 sophomore album, "Women And Children Last".

Dani comments: "We are so looking forward to performing at all these extraordinary places on this tour — it will be our first time playing in Turkey, can you believe it? — that it actually hurts!

"In the company of two great bands — WEDNESDAY 13 and SICK N' BEAUTIFUL — the anticipation for some riotous performances is running very high across the Baltics, the Balkans and Eastern Europe. So prepare yourselves for a night never to be forgotten, one of maleficent spectacle and debauch! You have been warned! See you early next year fellow Filthlings."

Wednesday 13 adds: "We are extremely excited to be hitting the road with our friends in CRADLE OF FILTH. We will be performing in places in Europe that we’ve never been or haven't been to in quite some time. We can't wait to see you all on this tour!"

"Necromantic Fantasies" tour dates:

Feb. 10 - IL - Tel Aviv - Reading 3*

Feb. 12 - PL - Gdansk - B90

Feb. 13 - LT - Vilnius - Loftas

Feb. 14 - LV - Riga - Melna Piektdiena

Feb. 16 - FI - Tampere - Pakkahuone

Feb. 17 - FI - Seinäjoki - Rytmikorjaamo

Feb. 18 - FI - Helsinki - Tavastia

Feb. 20 - EE - Tallinn - Helitehas

Feb. 22 - PL - Warsaw - Progresja

Feb. 23 - PL - Krakow - Studio

Feb. 24 - CZ - Plzen - Serikovka

Feb. 25 - CZ - Brno -Fleda

Feb. 27 - RO - Cluj - Form Space

Feb. 28 - RO - Bucharest -Quantic Club

Mar. 01 - TR - Istanbul - IF Performance Hall Beşiktaş

Mar. 02 - GR - Thessaloniki - Principal Club Theater

Mar. 03 - GR - Athens - Fuzz Club

Mar. 05 - BG - Sofia - Club Joy Station

Mar. 06 - HU - Budapest - Durer Kert

Mar. 07 - SV - Bratislava - Majestic Music Club

Mar. 08 - SV - Košice - Collosseum Club

* No WEDNESDAY 13 and SICK N' BEAUTIFUL

On April 28, 2023, CRADLE OF FILTH dropped its first live album in 20 years, titled "Trouble And Their Double Lives". Recorded between 2014 and 2019 at different performances in the U.S., Europe, Australia and beyond during their "Cryptoriana" world tour and dates following, "Trouble And Their Double Lives" serves as a time capsule of blisteringly intense live energy, and an astounding testament to CRADLE OF FILTH's renowned latest era. The brand new live onslaught also featured two entirely brand new songs, titled "She Is A Fire" and "Demon Prince Regent", and debuted at No. 9 on the U.S. Current Hard Music Albums chart.