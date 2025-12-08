CRADLE OF FILTH Announces Spring 2026 U.S. Tour With SUFFOCATION, GHOST BATH And CULTUS BLACK

British extreme metal veterans CRADLE OF FILTH will embark on a U.S. tour next spring. Support on the trek will come from SUFFOCATION, GHOST BATH and CULTUS BLACK.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, December 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

2026 tour dates:

April 30 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

May 01 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill’s

May 03 - Corpus Christi, TX - Crush The Coast Fest

May 04 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

May 05 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

May 07 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

May 08 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl

May 09 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

May 11 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

May 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian

May 14 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

May 16 - Saginaw, MI - The Vault

May 19 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

May 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

May 21 - Lawrence, KS - Granda Theater

May 22 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

May 23 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

In a March 2025 interview with Terry Palamara of Loud And Proud Italy, Dani Filth, the frontman and the sole remaining founding member of CRADLE OF FILTH, was asked how he feels about some fans' perception that he runs his band as a Dani Filth solo project and whether he would actually ever consider releasing a solo album. He responded: "I'm too busy to release a blooming solo record. And, yeah, if it was just me, it'd be called Dani Filth, and it's not — it's called CRADLE OF FILTH.

"I think everything needs change," he continued, referencing CRADLE OF FILTH's past lineup changes. "We've never — well, that's not true. We sacked three people over the span of our career. And it was all a long time ago, like 20 years ago at least.

"People leave the band because it's just a lot of commitment, a lot of hard work, a lot of traveling, a lot of mental disrepair. As in the case of our previous guitarist, people leave to start families and find that the lifestyle is a bit too hectic … or they just think they can do it better or just drift apart.

"It's very important to be a family when you join our band, and as a musician joining [CRADLE] — well, any band, I guess, nowadays, you have to wear many hats," Dani explained. "So it's not just being a pretty face. In CRADLE OF FILTH, you have to write, contribute toward the album. That happened on [the latest CRADLE OF FILTH] record ['The Screaming Of The Valkyries']; everybody contributed to its creation. And then you've gotta do other things. You've gotta speak to people, meet-and-greets, videos. There's a lot of different things you have to actually get rather good at, or at least deal with."

Earlier this year, six former members of CRADLE OF FILTH filed a lawsuit against Dani and the group's management. It followed allegations levelled at the vocalist by guitarist Marek "Ashok" Šmerda and keyboardist Zoe Marie Federoff. The pair quit the group in August over alleged poor pay and "psychopathic" contracts.

Filth has not yet responded directly to the lawsuit. However, he had previously said that he would not "let unfounded slander define this band or diminish the work we've put into it."

CRADLE OF FILTH's 14th studio album, "The Screaming Of The Valkyries" arrived on March 21, 2025 via Napalm Records.

"The Screaming Of The Valkyries" was produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studios in Suffolk, England.

In 2023, CRADLE OF FILTH released its first live album in over 20 years, "Trouble And Their Double Lives", via Napalm Records. The LP was recorded between 2014 and 2019 at different performances in the USA, Europe, Australia and beyond during the band's "Cryptoriana" world tour and dates following.