GORGUTS To Enter Studio Around March 2026 To Begin Recording Long-Awaited New Album

In a new interview with Capital Chaos TV, guitarist/vocalist Luc Lemay of Canadian death metal veterans GORGUTS spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's long-awaited new studio album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I was telling myself, as soon as we're back from that[North American] CANNIBAL [CORPSE] tour that we did [with MAYHEM and BLOOD INCANTATION] two years ago, 'I'm gonna start writing again.' And I was really in the right headspace and I felt I had something to say. And I kind of hit myself on the head a bit with this — why do I take these breaks? But sometimes my mind is just not into it. I like to do a million things all the time. But when we came back from the CANNIBAL tour, I started to [think], 'Okay. What would be the style of this record?' So I was trying to get a new aesthetic together, but I just couldn't find anything interesting to spark me up. And then I said, 'Hey, what if I take ingredients from all the records?' 'Cause I hadn't [written] a riff with tremolo picking and thrash beats since [1993's] 'Erosion [Of Sanity]'. That's a long time. So what about writing riffs like that again? And then I started blending this with dissonant riffs and everything, and then, wow, it gave something really new. You recognize the band right away, but it's very different from all the other records. So, that was the creative process for this one. So I'm very excited for this one."

As for when GORGUTS might enter the studio to begin recording the new LP, Luc said: "We should go maybe March-ish or something. We still need to talk about this. But the music, all the music has been done for a while now. And it takes me a lot of time. I have a lot of reading [to do] to find the concept, 'cause I like doing concept records. So it took me a long time to find the topic. But just before this tour, I stumbled against a few topics and I was, like, 'This is very interesting.' So that's been in my mind since. So, I got my topic I want. So I'm very inspired by it. So, it's gonna be cool."

This past July, GORGUTS spent three days at bassist Colin Marston's studio in Pennsylvania, recording pre-production demos for four new songs intended for the upcoming album.

GORGUTS performed for the first time in nearly six years at the 2023 Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly. To celebrate the end of this extended break, the band played a special set exclusively of material from 1998's landmark "Obscura" and 1991's old-school classic "Considered Dead".

Few extreme bands can boast the pedigree of GORGUTS. During their early days as part of death metal's first wave, they created a legacy of legendary releases including their debut album "Considered Dead" (1991) and its more experimental and technical follow-up "Erosion Of Sanity" (1993). After a hiatus of five years, Luc returned with a new lineup, which released the highly acclaimed and seminal third full-length "Obscura" (1998). By then GORGUTS had been busy at expanding and redefining the language of death metal. With a new lineup that left Lemay as the sole original member, the next milestone album was released under the title "From Wisdom To Hate" (2001).

Yet again the band went into hibernation, while their musical legacy continued to inspire and thrive as their native Quebec became a focus for technical death metal with acts such as CRYPTOPSY, NEURAXIS and BEYOND CREATION, to name but a few, following in their footsteps. After more than a decade of silence, Lemay unleashed "Colored Sands" (2013) with an all-star line-up including Colin Marston (BEHOLD THE ARCTOPUS),Kevin Hufnagel (DYSRHYTHMIA) and John Longstreth (ORIGIN, SKINLESS),who was later replaced by Patrice Hamelin (QUO VADIS, BENEATH THE MASSACRE) and more recently by Michel Bélanger.

In 2016, GORGUTS released the "Pleiades Dust" EP. In an age of a postulated clash of cultures, Lemay delivered a piece of music that was conceptually and lyrically based on the "House Of Wisdom", a medieval library based in Baghdad and at the heart of the Golden Age of Islam with its many scientific breakthroughs in various fields of learning.

After a successful year of touring in 2017, GORGUTS once again receded into the shadows and went dark before becoming reactivated six years later.

Last month, GORGUTS completed a North American tour as the support act for DEATH TO ALL, the touring tribute to the late Chuck Schuldiner and his pioneering band DEATH.

GORGUTS 2025 is:

Luc Lemay - rhythm guitar, vocals

Kevin Hufnagel - lead guitar

Colin Marston - bass

Michel Bélanger - drums