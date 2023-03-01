CRADLE OF FILTH Shares New Song 'She Is A Fire', Announces First Live Album In 20 Years

As fans anxiously await the studio follow up to CRADLE OF FILTH's highly-acclaimed 2021 full-length album "Existence Is Futile", the extreme metal legends led by iconic frontman Dani Filth have unleashed a thirst-quencher of epic proportions — their first live album to be released in over 20 years, "Trouble And Their Double Lives", set for release on April 28, 2023 via Napalm Records.

Recorded between 2014 and 2019 at different performances in the USA, Europe, Australia and beyond during their "Cryptoriana" world tour and dates following, the album serves as a time capsule of blisteringly intense live energy, and an astounding testament to CRADLE OF FILTH's renowned latest era.

Produced, mixed and mastered by Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studios in Suffolk, England with recording captured by Danny B, the brand new live onslaught not only features a slew of fan favorites encompassing the band's electrifying discography — such as "Nymphetamine (Fix)" , "Bathory Aria" and "Blackest Magick in Practice" — but also two bonus tracks and two entirely brand new songs, "She Is A Fire" and "Demon Prince Regent".

Listen to the brand new, spine-tingling studio track "She Is A Fire", and watch its new accompanying music video below.

Filth says about the track: "This track and the other original track on this album, 'Demon Prince Regent', were both written after the recording of 'Existence Is Futile' and present a perfect, but not necessarily related, bridge between our Nuclear Blast days and the forthcoming album on Napalm Records. It was always intended to be a double album, so we just thought, 'f**k it! Let's cram some original material on there as well! The absolute worst of both worlds! The song itself is about the epitome of burning passion; the dark inspiration of love and the creature that has ignited it."

The two new studio tracks provide a hefty taste of what's to come on future CRADLE OF FILTH studio releases. "She Is A Fire" starts the album with a sinister riff, ominous atmosphere and spine-tingling keys. Dani Filth's renowned vocal delivery cascades in haunting screams and whispers atop hair-raising guitar leads and unrelenting drums. "Demon Prince Regent" slams in with a wall of sound and grim, blackened guitar leads before reaching a headbanging, bouncing chorus. Dramatic, score-like symphonics encapsulate the melancholic anthem before leading into a speeding solo, proving itself as yet another CRADLE OF FILTH classic to be.

Filth adds: "I would say a live record was long overdue, judging by the 20-odd-year gap between this and our previous offering! It also serves as a great accompaniment to the forthcoming co-headlining 'Double Trouble Live' tour(s) with DEVILDRIVER, and strangely enough is also a notable gap-filler whilst we prepare our debut album for Napalm Records, due for mass excretion in 2024."

"Trouble And Their Double Lives" track listing:

01. She Is A Fire (new studio track)

02. Heaven Torn Asunder

03. Blackest Magick In Practice

04. Honey And Sulphur

05. Nymphetamine (Fix)

06. Born In A Burial Gown

07. Desire In Violent Overture

08. Bathory Aria

09. The Death Of Love (bonus track)

10. Demon Prince Regent (new studio track)

11. Heartbreak And Seance

12. Right Wing Of The Garden Triptych

13. The Promise Of Fever

14. Haunted Shores

15. Gilded Cunt

16. Saffron's Curse

17. Lustmord And Wargasm (The Lick Of Carnivorous Winds)

18. You Will Know The Lion By His Claw (bonus track)

CRADLE OF FILTH and groove metal pioneers DEVILDRIVER are just a few weeks away from embarking on the first leg of their "Double Trouble Live" U.S. co-headlining tour. Support acts on the tour are BLACK SATELLITE and ONI.

Positioned firmly at the top of the extreme metal genre, CRADLE OF FILTH reign supreme as one of the most revered, formative and notorious names in the scene, and are undeniably responsible for breaking ground for many of today's top metal artists with their trademark mixture of grim blackened heaviness, macabre theatricality and scintillating gothic style. The rule of FILTH began in 1991, followed by the unleashing of 1994's "The Principle Of Evil Made Flesh" — humble beginnings that expanded into cinematic classics like "Cruelty And The Beast" and "Midian".

The band's unyielding international touring schedule has garnered them a massive following both in the cult underground and at the top of the mainstream, defying trends while staying true to their roots. More recent offerings such as 2015's "Hammer Of The Witches" and 2017's "Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay" continued to bolster the unremitting legacy of FILTH, until the band, along with the rest of the universe, was abruptly halted by the global pandemic in 2020. But, as is evident by the staggering response from their devoted legion of followers, that time was put to good use, spurring the emergence of the band's latest, breathtakingly heavy offering, 2021's "Existence Is Futile". The album debuted at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 with Hard Rock Genre, on the Hard Music Albums charts at No. 4 in the U.S. and No. 5 in Canada, No. 9 on the German Album charts, No. 3 and No. 5 on the U.K. Rock & Metal Albums chart and U.K. Independent Albums chart respectively, No. 4 on the Finnish Albums chart and many more, proving that CRADLE OF FILTH continue to own the dark.

Photo credit: Annie Atlasman