CRADLE OF FILTH Shares Video for New Song 'Demon Prince Regent'

Extreme metal veterans CRADLE OF FILTH — led by frontman Dani Filth — have unleashed a thirst-quencher of epic proportions in the form of their first live album to be released in over 20 years, "Trouble And Their Double Lives", out today via Napalm Records.

In celebration of today's LP release, CRADLE OF FILTH has revealed a brand new live performance music video for one of the two new studio tracks cut from "Trouble And Their Double Lives", titled "Demon Prince Regent". The track slams in with a wall of sound and grim, blackened guitar leads before reaching a headbanging, bouncing chorus — proving itself to be a searing follow-up to the band's previous single, "She Is A Fire".

Dani says about the track and live album release: "The footage for the studio track 'Demon Prince Regent' was filmed on the road whilst recently undertaking the co-headline 'Double Trouble Live' tour with DEVILDRIVER in the U.S.

"The video is a logical visual bridge between airing the second studio track and the actual live album, wherein you also get the luxury of seeing our repugnant faces.

"As for the album itself, I hope everyone enjoys this cantankerous volley of s(hits) just as much as we enjoyed making them, with songs stolen from CRADLE shows from all across the world. And as cliche as it sounds, 'this album is totally for the fans... Let's see those f**king horns!!!'"

Recorded between 2014 and 2019 at different performances in the USA, Europe, Australia and beyond during their "Cryptoriana" world tour and dates following, the album serves as a time capsule of blisteringly intense live energy, and an astounding testament to CRADLE OF FILTH's renowned latest era.

Produced, mixed and mastered by Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studios in Suffolk, England with recording captured by Danny B, the brand new live onslaught not only features a slew of fan favorites encompassing the band's electrifying discography — such as "Nymphetamine (Fix)" , "Bathory Aria" and "Blackest Magick in Practice" — but also two bonus tracks and two entirely brand new songs, the aforementioned "She Is A Fire" and "Demon Prince Regent".

The two new studio tracks provide a hefty taste of what's to come on future CRADLE OF FILTH studio releases. "She Is A Fire" starts the album with a sinister riff, ominous atmosphere and spine-tingling keys. Dani Filth's renowned vocal delivery cascades in haunting screams and whispers atop hair-raising guitar leads and unrelenting drums.

Filth adds: "I would say a live record was long overdue, judging by the 20-odd-year gap between this and our previous offering! It also serves as a great accompaniment to the forthcoming co-headlining 'Double Trouble Live' tour(s) with DEVILDRIVER, and strangely enough is also a notable gap-filler whilst we prepare our debut album for Napalm Records, due for mass excretion in 2024."

"Trouble And Their Double Lives" track listing:

01. She Is A Fire (new studio track)

02. Heaven Torn Asunder

03. Blackest Magick In Practice

04. Honey And Sulphur

05. Nymphetamine (Fix)

06. Born In A Burial Gown

07. Desire In Violent Overture

08. Bathory Aria

09. The Death Of Love (bonus track)

10. Demon Prince Regent (new studio track)

11. Heartbreak And Seance

12. Right Wing Of The Garden Triptych

13. The Promise Of Fever

14. Haunted Shores

15. Gilded Cunt

16. Saffron's Curse

17. Lustmord And Wargasm (The Lick Of Carnivorous Winds)

18. You Will Know The Lion By His Claw (bonus track)

CRADLE OF FILTH and groove metal pioneers DEVILDRIVER are just a few weeks away from embarking on the first leg of their "Double Trouble Live" U.S. co-headlining tour. Support acts on the tour are BLACK SATELLITE and ONI.

Positioned firmly at the top of the extreme metal genre, CRADLE OF FILTH reign supreme as one of the most revered, formative and notorious names in the scene, and are undeniably responsible for breaking ground for many of today's top metal artists with their trademark mixture of grim blackened heaviness, macabre theatricality and scintillating gothic style. The rule of FILTH began in 1991, followed by the unleashing of 1994's "The Principle Of Evil Made Flesh" — humble beginnings that expanded into cinematic classics like "Cruelty And The Beast" and "Midian".

The band's unyielding international touring schedule has garnered them a massive following both in the cult underground and at the top of the mainstream, defying trends while staying true to their roots. More recent offerings such as 2015's "Hammer Of The Witches" and 2017's "Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay" continued to bolster the unremitting legacy of FILTH, until the band, along with the rest of the universe, was abruptly halted by the global pandemic in 2020. But, as is evident by the staggering response from their devoted legion of followers, that time was put to good use, spurring the emergence of the band's latest, breathtakingly heavy offering, 2021's "Existence Is Futile". The album debuted at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 with Hard Rock Genre, on the Hard Music Albums charts at No. 4 in the U.S. and No. 5 in Canada, No. 9 on the German Album charts, No. 3 and No. 5 on the U.K. Rock & Metal Albums chart and U.K. Independent Albums chart respectively, No. 4 on the Finnish Albums chart and many more, proving that CRADLE OF FILTH continue to own the dark.

Photo credit: Anthony Ponce