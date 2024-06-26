CRAZY TOWN Singer SHIFTY SHELLSHOCK Reportedly Died Of Accidental Drug Overdose

CRAZY TOWN frontman Shifty Shellshock died of an accidental drug overdose.

The cause of death was revealed by Binzer's rep, Howie Hubberman, who told Rolling Stone: "Seth has been struggling with substance abuse problems for quite some time. Seth was not happy with the daily struggle that's called life. Some people cope in many different ways. It's unfortunate we lose so many people to addiction and accessibility to harmful drugs. Shifty was a real-life tragedy. Too fast, too hard, too soon."

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's web site, the 49-year-old Shellshock — whose birth name was Seth Binzer — died at his home on Monday, June 24.

CRAZY TOWN's biggest hit was the 1999 single "Butterfly", which reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song sampled RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS' 1989 instrumental track "Pretty Little Ditty". CRAZY TOWN's debut album, "The Gift Of Game", sold 1.6 million units.

CRAZY TOWN split up up in 2003 but reformed in 2007 and released its third album, "The Brimstone Sluggers", in 2015.

Binzer, co-founded CRAZY TOWN with Bret Mazur in 1999 after making music together under different monikers for a few years, had long struggled with substance abuse issues and appeared on various reality shows focusing on his efforts to beat his addiction, including "Celebrity Rehab" and "Sober House". In 2012, he was admitted to the hospital after losing consciousness and fell into a coma before recovering. Two years ago, he was arrested for a DUI.

In a 2001 interview with Rolling Stone, Binzer admitted that he had been arrested for shoplifting.

Seth is survived by his three children, Halo, Gage and Phoenix.