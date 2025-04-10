CREED Announces 2026 Edition Of 'Summer Of '99 & Beyond Cruise'

Grammy Award-winning rock icons CREED, in partnership with Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, has announced the fourth voyage of their hugely successful rock celebration at sea Summer Of '99 & Beyond Cruise, sailing April 17-21, 2026 from Miami, Florida to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas for the first time ever on the luxurious Norwegian Joy. The latest installment for 2026 comes after the previous three adventures sold out during the pre-sale. First available booking for Summer Of '99 & Beyond Cruise alumni begins April 23 and continues to April 24 at 11:59 p.m. ET. First round presale signups for new sailors starts April 25 and concludes April 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Public on-sales follow on May 2 at 2:00 p.m. ET, exclusively at www.summerof99cruise.com. Bookings are available for just $100 down per person when they make reservations before August 17 or while cabins last.

Summer Of '99 & Beyond Cruise 2026 will again see CREED — comprised of Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips — performing two very special pool deck headline sets along with non-stop music from an star-powered lineup including 3 DOORS DOWN, COLLECTIVE SOUL, FILTER, LIVING COLOUR, BLACK STONE CHERRY, OLEANDER, 12 STONES, Tim Montana, SMILE EMPTY SOUL, and more to be announced, all hosted by Eddie Trunk and "The Power Hour" (with Matt Pinfield, Caity Babs and Josh Bernstein). The immersive musical journey will also feature a thrilling variety of exclusive artist experiences, activities, and so much more to make Summer Of '99 & Beyond Cruise 2026 a once-in-a-lifetime adventure never to be forgotten.

Summer Of '99 & Beyond cruisers will enjoy all the incredible amenities available aboard the opulent Norwegian Joy, including fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs),the Joy Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.

Beyond the onboard experience, guests will have the chance to enjoy a shore excursion to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas, an idyllic private island paradise exclusively for Last Resort Cruisers known for its white sand beaches and clear blue waters. Guests who purchase a beverage package will be able to use it for all inclusive drinks on Great Stirrup Cay. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.

Lineup:

CREED (performing two pool deck headline sets)

3 DOORS DOWN

COLLECTIVE SOUL

FILTER

LIVING COLOUR

BLACK STONE CHERRY

OLEANDER

12 STONES

TIM MONTANA

SMILE EMPTY SOUL

And more To Be Announced

Hosted by Eddie Trunk and "The Power Hour" (with Matt Pinfield, Caity Babs and Josh Bernstein)

The Grammy- and American Music Award-winning CREED formed in Tallahassee, Florida, in 1994. The more than one billion streams between "Higher", "My Sacrifice", "One Last Breath", "With Arms Wide Open" and "My Own Prison" on Spotify alone is a testament to the band's enduring power. Nearly 30 years after CREED's formation, the ubiquitous anthems composed by singer Scott Stapp and guitarist Mark Tremonti, performed for millions of fans around the world together with drummer Scott Phillips and bassist Brian Marshall, are part of modern rock and alternative's DNA. "My Own Prison" (1997) is one of the late 20th century's biggest debuts. "Human Clay" (1999) and "Weathered" (2001) both entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 1. "Full Circle" (2009),released after a hiatus, bowed at No. 1 on the Top Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative charts and No. 2 on the Billboard 200. 2024 saw CREED return from an 11-year hiatus for the sold-out first sailing of Summer Of '99 & Beyond Cruise, which proved the fastest sell-out of any artist- headlined cruise in Sixthman history, with all reservations booked in just 29 hours. The "Summer Of '99" tour followed with more than 40 headline shows across the U.S. The "Are You Ready?" tour extended the run with arena dates through December 2024. In 2025, CREED embarked on the second sold-out Summer Of '99 & Beyond Cruise, to be followed this summer by the Summer Of '99 festival (set for July 18-19 in Alpine Valley, Wisconsin) and return of the "Summer Of '99" tour (traveling North America from July 9-August 20). The combined tour dates have resulted in more than one million tickets sold since CREED announced their reunion. With more than 53 million albums sold worldwide, CREED stands alongside iconic bands like VAN HALEN, GUNS N' ROSES and METALLICA as one of an elite few hard rock outfits to earn RIAA-diamond- certified status, honoring more than 11 million sales of "Human Clay" in the United States.

Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 470,000 guests on over 205 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians, and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels, Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums, and overall, truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman's domestic homeport of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded its festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports and then from Athens through the Greek Isles in 2022. In addition to festivals at sea, Sixthman has taken its innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and Mexico. In 2020, Sixthman Services was launched to support other event holders with a suite of on-site and virtual event management services and enhanced experiences. 2025 is poised to be a record year in terms of the number of events and expansion into new verticals.

Photo credit: Tammy Vega