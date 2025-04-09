POISON's RIKKI ROCKETT: 'For 40 Years We've Been The Underdog' And 'I Wear That With A Badge Of Honor'

In a new interview with Forrest of the Boise, Idaho radio station 96.9 The Eagle, POISON drummer Rikki Rockett spoke about the importance of staying true to the band's identity and not chasing musical trends, especially at a time when rock music is struggling to find a voice in a world that has taken hip-hop fully to its heart. Referencing the fact that POISON plans to return to the road in 2026 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the band's debut album, 1986's "Look What The Cat Dragged In", Rikki said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's like I've always said, or recently I said, is that if I had my druthers, this would be the POISON 40th-anniversary tour, but also call it 'Poison Versus The World 40th Anniversary', because for 40 years we've been the underdog. And I think it honestly helps us. People love the root for the underdog, and it keeps it fresh in a lot of ways. And we've never been the industry darlings. And I kind of wear that with a badge of honor — honestly, I do. So, I have no desire to change course because of what's happening in music. What are we gonna be — suddenly sound like Olivia Rodrigo? [Laughs] Or Chappell Roan? [Laughs]

"So, sure, you pay attention to it," he continued. "You have your ear to the ground. You shouldn't be oblivious to what's going on, but if you have to completely sell out to change, everyone's gonna see that. It doesn't work.

"When the grunge thing happened, I watched a lot of our contemporaries, all of a sudden they changed the way they dressed, they changed the way they sounded, what they were saying in interviews and everything, and it's, like, 'Dude, nobody's buying it,'" Rikki added. "And it didn't work. It didn't work for any of them — not one… Evolving is one thing, but making a left from a right, that's a whole different thing."

Earlier this month, Rikki told The Music Universe about POISON's upcoming 40th-anniversary tour: "You know what? We're in talks right now about that. This week has been the week that we're starting to plan that possibility. I think we should do it.

"I could tour nine months outta the year every year," Rikki continued. "Touring I love. As long as I can see my family, I'm good. Especially the way POISON tours, it's great. It's a great experience. You get to know people out there, all these territories. You get to know the people that do security at the buildings, you get to know the people that supply the food and all this stuff, and then fans that you see every year. It's like this family reunion. And I used to hear older bands talk about that. I'm, like, 'What are you talking about?' Now I know. I get it. Even some of the hotels, you go, like, 'Hey, you were at the front desk the last year I was here.' 'Yeah, welcome back.' And so, yeah, it's pretty cool.

"When somebody said, one time they said, 'You go down the same steps you went up,' it's so true. You run into so many of the same people."

Last December, POISON frontman Bret Michaels told Ethan Dometrius about the band's 2026 touring plans: "So here's the deal. I go through '25. We're doing a bunch of these big festivals [with my solo band] … So I'm doing a bunch of those. And then 2026, C.C. [DeVille, POISON guitarist] and Bobby [Dall, POISON bassist] and Rikki, I'm here because of them, because of us having each other's back in the beginning, through the middle, through right now. And it'll be four years since we've toured, since 'The Stadium Tour', together, and we're just hoping to make this absolutely 40 awesome dates, and just putting every, as we do, putting every ounce of energy on that stage and just bringing an absolute party."

Regarding POISON's mindset when performing live, Bret said: "POISON just goes out there. And I say this, that stadium tour, I was so grateful to be on it. And I just hit that thrust and I couldn't stop… I told 'em, I said, 'I can't stop smiling right now. It's ridiculous.' And we just went out there, and we play real live music. We don't mess around. We just give it, thrills and frills and good times."

Speaking specifically about DeVille's skills as a guitar player, Bret said: "I kid you not, and I get it, POISON's had some good parties, some good times, some highs, lows — that's what you go through as a human being and as a musician — but C.C. and Bobby and Rikki, and I like to put myself in there, we grew up just playing real live music, and C.C. can play; that guy can play… And C.C. up there, his tribute [on 'The Stadium Tour'] to Eddie [Van Halen], who was a friend and he loved, I thought it was not only engaging but it was really sincere. He wasn't doing it just to throw it away; he really meant it."

Last October, Rockett was asked by SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" if he and his POISON bandmates will embark on a headline tour in 2026 or if they will package with another band, possibly as part of another stadium tour. The 63-year-old Rikki, whose real name is Richard Allan Ream, said: "It's not figured out. We have agreed to do a minimum of 40 dates and maybe more. So whatever it works out to be, but it's for sure gonna be that many, at least. And I don't know. I mean, if there's somebody that we can package with that makes sense, great. If there isn't, then we'll headline. Whatever makes sense. I don't know who's going out yet that year, in '26, but if it makes sense to package with somebody, we'll do it. If it doesn't, we'll do it ourselves. It's like Bret said, if you can't do it right, do it anyway. But we'll be doing it right. [Laughs]"

In September 2024, Bret told Arizona Republic about POISON's plan to tour in 2026: "Yeah, that would be incredible. We've just got to work out all the moving parts. But all original members. There's so much planning goes behind that. When I'm out as Bret Michaels, it's simpler because I'm making all the end decisions. When you're in a band like POISON, it's a committee. You go in there, and you figure it out together. You make sure everyone's good. And hopefully, we can make that work in '26."

Asked if things were "good" between him and his POISON bandmates during the 2022 "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, MÖTLEY CRÜE and Joan Jett, Bret said: "Absolutely. I want to be very clear. Other than an occasional throw down fistfight — I'm not making this up — we're like best friends. But there's no gray area. All of a sudden, we'll get in a fistfight. But the next day, we'll go out and play. We'll work it out like a band of brothers. 'The Stadium Tour' was amazing. We were having fun. We didn't get too many soundchecks. We just dealt with what we were given and were grateful to be there. DEF LEPPARD and MÖTLEY, they were amazing. They played great. But we just came out, and we knew we had one hour at 6 o'clock to go out there and give it everything we had. And it was one of the only stadium tours that from Live Nation's lips to everyone's ears, it was 98 to 100% filled when POISON went on."

Earlier in September, Michaels released a statement via social media in which he said that he was planning to "perform limited shows" in 2025 to focus primarily on his health, "starting with my diabetes which needs a tune-up, not to mention a little R&R." He added that 2026 "would be the perfect" time for a POISON 40th-anniversary tour, "with 40 awesome limited dates to go out, play real live hit songs, and rock the world."

Bret's explanation came two days after Rockett revealed on social media that Michaels was no longer interested in touring with POISON in 2025.

On September 10, 2024, the POISON drummer took to his official Facebook page to write: "I keep getting asked multiple times a day, 'Why isn't POISON touring in 2025 now?' Super simple answer, Bret doesn't want to." The following day, Rikki clarified: "People, I never said that Bret is cancelling the 2025 tour. It didn't get booked. I said the reason POISON isn't touring in 2025 is because Bret doesn't want to. Doesn't matter what the reason for him is as far as what I said. I'm simply telling you why so that CC, Bobby or myself doesn't get blamed. It isn't dirt. It isn't a fight. Just the facts, ma'am. Surmise what you want from it. You will anyway!"

A year ago, Bret spoke about POISON's plans to regroup for more shows following the band's 2022 participation in "The Stadium Tour" alongside MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and Joan Jett. During a February 25, 2024 question-and-answer session aboard the Rock Legends Cruise XI, he said about his motivation for going back out on the road with POISON after spending most of his time touring with his solo band: "We've known each other since we've been in junior high school… I wouldn't be here without Bobby or Rikki or C.C. And then, as you go along, we've been together a long time — still great friends. If anyone saw 'The Stadium Tour', that was a party. And when you're out there with that DEF LEPPARD and MÖTLEY and Joan, you're talking A-plus awesomeness. And we just came out and brought it.

"For me, what it is, we do about a couple of years solo, and then we'll go out and do 35 or 40 dates with POISON," he explained. "And we set it up, we schedule it."

POISON's long-delayed North American trek with DEF LEPPARD, MÖTLEY CRÜE and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally planned for 2020 and later moved to 2021 and then to 2022.

In 2018, POISON completed the "Nothin' But A Good Time" tour with CHEAP TRICK and POP EVIL.

POISON's last album of new material was 2002's "Hollyweird". An album of covers, "Poison'd", followed in 2007.