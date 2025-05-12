CREED Launches Indianapolis 500 Collaboration With MEYER SHANK RACING

Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) is turning up the volume for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 with an epic collaboration featuring rock legends CREED and SiriusXM's Turbo (channel 41).

As part of the team's continued relationship with SiriusXM, the No. 60 SiriusXM Honda driven by Felix Rosenqvist will feature an electrifying new look inspired by the adrenaline-inducing collection of 1990s and 2000s hard rock on SiriusXM's exclusive Turbo channel. In addition, CREED will make its Indianapolis 500 debut on Rosenqvist's car with the Grammy Award-winning rock band experiencing the thrill of the Memorial Day classic first hand.

The collaboration will mark CREED's first-ever appearance at the Indianapolis Indy 500, bringing their unmistakable energy to the racing capital of the world. Members of the band are set to attend the event, giving fans a chance to connect with the group whose anthems helped define an era of rock music.

"It's awesome to have CREED join us for the biggest race of the year," said Mike Shank, co-owner of Meyer Shank Racing. "SiriusXM has been such a great partner in helping us bring new energy and personality into the sport through music, and to bring a band like CREED to the Indy 500 is something that we're really looking forward to."

With over 53 million albums sold, CREED became a Grammy-, Billboard- and American Music Award-winning band. CREED remains one of the most iconic rock bands of their generation with their music — heard regularly on SiriusXM's Turbo — reaching billions of listeners around the world.

"We are excited to attend our first Indy 500 this Memorial Day weekend," adds CREED. "Seeing this incredible car in person will be a highlight for us. Can't wait to be there with all the fans to cheer on Felix and the entire Meyer Shank Racing team."

The 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for Sunday, May 25, with live race coverage airing on Fox starting at noon ET, as well as on SiriusXM IndyCar Nation (channel 218) and streaming on the SiriusXM app.

CREED formed in Tallahassee, Florida in 1994. The more than one billion streams between "Higher", "My Sacrifice", "One Last Breath", "With Arms Wide Open" and "My Own Prison" on Spotify alone is a testament to the band's enduring power. Nearly 30 years after CREED's formation, the ubiquitous anthems composed by singer Scott Stapp and guitarist Mark Tremonti, performed for millions of fans around the world together with drummer Scott Phillips and bassist Brian Marshall, are part of modern rock and alternative's DNA. "My Own Prison" (1997) is one of the late 20th century's biggest debuts. "Human Clay" (1999) and "Weathered" (2001) both entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 1. "Full Circle" (2009),released after a hiatus, bowed at No. 1 on the Top Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative charts and No. 2 on the Billboard 200. With more than 53 million albums sold worldwide, CREED stands alongside iconic bands like VAN HALEN, GUNS N' ROSES and METALLICA as one of an elite few hard rock outfits to earn RIAA diamond-certified status, for more than 11 million sales of "Human Clay" in the United States. After an eleven-year hiatus, CREED officially reunited in July 2023 and announced that they would be headlining two different "Summer Of '99" cruise festivals in April 2024 which resulted in immediate sell-outs. The band embarked on a tour of over 60 dates in 2024 across North America that resulted in countless record-breaking performances and has propelled CREED into the mainstream consciousness once again. With more performances planned for 2025 and beyond, their music continues to resonate with fans across generations through platforms like SiriusXM's Turbo.