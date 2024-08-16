CREED Unveils New Music Video For 'Are You Ready?' 25 Years After Original Song Release

To celebrate the release of the 25th-anniversary deluxe edition of "Human Clay", iconic rockers CREED have shared a brand new music video for the album opener "Are You Ready?" The live performance music video was filmed over the first week of the band's sold-out "Summer Of '99" tour that is currently running through North America. CREED — comprised of Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips — has been playing to capacity audiences since the tour kicked off on July 17. Directed by Dan Sturgess, the video for "Are You Ready?" captures the band's triumphant return to the stage after 12 years.

In September 1999, CREED — a then-rising rock band from Tallahassee, Florida — released its sophomore album, "Human Clay". Full of anthemic hits, including "Higher", "What If", "Are You Ready?" and the Grammy-winning "With Arms Wide Open", "Human Clay" propelled CREED (Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips) to the top of the Billboard charts, going on to become one of the best-selling albums of all time. Now, 25 years later, CREED celebrates the anniversary of the diamond-certified album with a bonus-filled reissue. Arriving August 16, the deluxe 2-CD release features the newly remastered original album, plus a wealth of bonus material, including a complete, never-before-heard concert recording, captured in San Antonio, Texas in 1999. A deluxe digital edition of the album also features six additional bonus tracks, including alternate versions of "Higher" and "With Arms Wide Open", and a cover of THE DOORS classic "Roadhouse Blues" featuring THE DOORS guitarist and founding member Robby Krieger (recorded live at Woodstock '99). Fans who pre-save the album today can stream or download an advance three-track EP, which offers "With Arms Wide Open (Live)" plus a rare acoustic performance of the same track and the newly remastered album version.

The original 11-track album can also be found on a series of limited-edition two-LP pressings, available on color vinyl for the first time, including gray smoke (available wide),black-and-gray splatter (exclusively via the official CREED store),orange smoke (Walmart),red smoke (Barnes & Noble),gray opaque (Revolver),and black-and-gold marble (Spotify Fans First).

Released in September 1999, "Human Clay" cemented CREED as certified superstars, debuting at No.1 on the Billboard 200, where it remained for a record-breaking 104 weeks. The album's first single, "Higher", spent a whopping 57 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 7, and topping the Mainstream Rock and Modern Rock charts for 17 weeks. The two-times-platinum single "With Arms Wide Open" became CREED's first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 — a spot it held for four weeks — and earned the band a Grammy for "Best Rock Song" and a nod for "Best Rock Vocal Performance".

"Human Clay" has sold over 11 million copies in the U.S. alone, achieving a rare diamond certification by the RIAA. In 2009, it ranked at No. 5 on Billboard's "200 Albums Of The Decade" roundup. Today, it remains one of the best-selling albums of all time in the U.S., while it has sold over 20 million copies worldwide.

Scott Stapp says: "Twenty-five years ago, we could have never guessed we'd be celebrating 'Human Clay''s lasting impact while embarking on a whole new chapter together in 2024. Then and now, it's the fans who've embraced these songs and found a deeper connection to them as they've progressed in their lives. Now, we're reconnecting with these songs like it's the first time and seeing the impact on a whole new generation."

"Human Clay (Deluxe Edition)" track listing (2-CD, Digital)

Disc 1

01. Are You Ready?

02. What If

03. Beautiful

04. Say I

05. Wrong Way

06. Faceless Man

07. Never Die

08. With Arms Wide Open

09. Higher

10. Wash Away Those Years

11. Inside Us All

12. With Arms Wide Open (Strings Version)

13. Young Grow Old

14. To Whom It May Concern

15. Is This The End?

16. Roadhouse Blues (Live) #

17. I'm Eighteen #

18. Higher (Radio Edit) #

19. With Arms Wide Open (Single Version) #

20. What If (Radio Edit) #

21. With Arms Wide Open (Acoustic Version) #

Disc 2

01. Are You Ready? (Live) *

02. Ode (Live) *

03. Torn (Live) *

04. Beautiful (Live) *

05. Illusion (Live) *

06. Say I (Live) *

07. My Own Prison (Live) *

08. What If (Live) *

09. With Arms Wide Open (Live) *

10. Faceless Man (Live) *

11. What's This Life For (Live) *

12. One (Live) *

13. Higher (Live) *

Live from San Antonio, TX - 11/4/1999

* previously unreleased

# Expanded digital album only

"Human Clay" track listing (2-LP)

Side A

01. Are You Ready?

02. What If

03. Beautiful

Side B

01. Say I

02. Wrong Way

03. Faceless Man

Side C

01. Never Die

02. With Arms Wide Open

03. Higher

Side D

01. Wash Away Those Years

02. Inside Us All