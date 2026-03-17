SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR Guests On New KID BOOKIE Single 'Blame'

Boundary-pushing artist Kid Bookie returns with the explosive new single "Blame", featuring SLIPKNOT's Corey Taylor. Watch the official visualizer for the track below.

Following the cultural impact of his previous single "Rose McGowan" featuring Rose McGowan, Kid Bookie continues to blur the boundaries between music, art, and activism. The track marked McGowan's first musical collaboration in years and quickly became a talking point across both music and film communities, praised for its raw energy and symbolic weight as two uncompromising voices collided creatively.

Now, with "Blame", Kid Bookie pushes even further into emotional and sonic territory. The track sees him reconnect with longtime collaborator Taylor, the iconic frontman of SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR, delivering a searing exploration of accountability, growth, and self-reflection.

Their creative partnership spans nearly a decade, but "Blame" represents something deeper: a moment of evolution for both artists as they strip back ego and confront personal truths through music.

Speaking about the track, Kid Bookie shares: "Over the years, facing myself and the reflection that comes with the mirror isn't always an easy one. Accountability is the removal of ego and pride to see beyond your own nose, to allow yourself the room to grow via ownership of your actions. I'm around some of the best people who practice that in more ways than one. Corey and I have been working with each other for nearly a decade, but I feel this record is a coming of age, even for us. New territory, but familiar approach to make sure we embolden each other through music. This song is almost a therapy session for me, and not just via my own lyrics, but to how Corey has made me feel by exposing himself so bare in this record, truly an honor to keep pushing the envelope with someone who has just pushed it as far as it can go, but has completely revamped what the envelope fu*king is."

Taylor adds: "Books is one of my favorite people, not just artists, and every time he comes to me with an opportunity to create with him, I'm always excited because I know I'm going to hear something I've never heard before. 'Blame' was so good the first time I heard it, I signed on without even knowing what I'd do! I'm proud of the song, and I'm proud of him, and grateful to be involved."

"Blame" signals the arrival of a newly confident Kid Bookie, an artist fully embracing vulnerability while doubling down on the intensity that has defined his career. It's raw, emotional, and cathartic: a sonic collision between two artists unafraid to examine themselves in public.

The single also sets the stage for Kid Bookie's forthcoming album, scheduled for release later this year (more on that soon). The project promises to expand on the fearless experimentation and emotional honesty that has made Kid Bookie one of the most unpredictable voices in alternative music today. With "Blame", Kid Bookie once again proves that the most powerful art often comes from the most uncomfortable truths — and that his new era is only just beginning.