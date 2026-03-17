PUBLIC IMAGE LTD Announces North American Tour Dates For 2026 And 2027

John Lydon's iconoclastic band PUBLIC IMAGE LTD (PIL),has announced an extensive tour of North America beginning this fall. Billed as "This Is Not...The Final PiL Tour", the first leg begins September 3 in Pioneertown, and includes Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis, New York, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, and other major cities, concluding October 9 in Nashville, with a second leg confirmed for February of next year. Tickets for all shows are on sale this Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m. local time, and are available from all venues and via the band's web site.

This year's tour dates follow the momentum gained in 2025, when the band played a string of shows and festival appearances in Europe. Following the passing of his wife, Nora, and lifelong friend and manager, John Rambo Stevens, both in 2023, Lydon thought he might retire from touring. However, he was overwhelmed by the response, love, and support of fans and this year is set to be an important one for the band.

A new live album, "Alive", recorded during last year's tour, is set for a spring release (details forthcoming),and the band are currently in the studio recording an album of new material for release in early 2027.

Looking forward to the shows this year, Lydon said: "After losing Nora and Rambo, I couldn't see a way through. The thing is, people were so overwhelmingly positive, they really showed me a lot of love, and they asked me to tour PIL again. With so many people asking and with the band meaning so much to them, I couldn't just stay on my sofa and not tour — tempting though that obviously is."

"We're looking forward to playing to our friends in North America. It feels like it's been a long time and we're pleased to be coming back. We've just been into the studio for four weeks to start work on our new record. You'll be hearing a lot more from PIL."

After fronting the SEX PISTOLS, John Lydon formed post-punk originators PUBLIC IMAGE LTD (PIL). Widely regarded as one of the most innovative bands of all time, their music and vision earned them five U.K. Top 20 singles and five U.K. Top 20 albums.

With a shifting lineup and unique sound — fusing rock, dance, folk, pop and dub — Lydon guided the band from their debut album, "First Issue", in 1978 through to 1992's "That What Is Not", before a 17-year hiatus.

Lydon reactivated PIL in 2009, touring extensively and releasing three critically acclaimed albums, "This Is PiL" (2012),"What The World Needs Now…" (2015) and "End Of World" (2023).

Following the departure of long-serving drummer Bruce Smith at the end of 2023, his replacement, Mark Roberts, joins John Lydon (vocals),Lu Edmonds (guitar) and Scott Firth (bass).

The full list of PUBLIC IMAGE LTD dates is as follows:

2026

September 3 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's

September 5 - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theatre

September 8 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

September 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

September 11 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

September 12 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

September 14 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

September 15 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

September 16 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

September 22 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

September 23 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

September 25 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

September 26 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

September 28 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

September 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

October 1 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

October 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

October 3 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

October 5 - Richmond, VA - The National

October 6 -- Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

October 8 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

October 9 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

2027

February 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand At The Complex

February 18 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

February 20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

February 21 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

February 23 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

February 24 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge & Music Hall

February 25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

February 27 - March 6 - New Orleans, LA - The 80's Cruise 2027

March 8 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

March 9 - Fort Myers, FL - The Ranch

March 10 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

March 12 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

March 13 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 14 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

March 16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

March 17 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

March 19 - St. Louis, MO - The Sovereign

March 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

March 23 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

March 24 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron

Photo: Paul Heartfield