PUBLIC IMAGE LTD Announces North American Tour Dates For 2026 And 2027

PUBLIC IMAGE LTD Announces North American Tour Dates For 2026 And 2027March 17, 2026
John Lydon's iconoclastic band PUBLIC IMAGE LTD (PIL),has announced an extensive tour of North America beginning this fall. Billed as "This Is Not...The Final PiL Tour", the first leg begins September 3 in Pioneertown, and includes Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis, New York, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, and other major cities, concluding October 9 in Nashville, with a second leg confirmed for February of next year. Tickets for all shows are on sale this Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m. local time, and are available from all venues and via the band's web site.
This year's tour dates follow the momentum gained in 2025, when the band played a string of shows and festival appearances in Europe. Following the passing of his wife, Nora, and lifelong friend and manager, John Rambo Stevens, both in 2023, Lydon thought he might retire from touring. However, he was overwhelmed by the response, love, and support of fans and this year is set to be an important one for the band.
A new live album, "Alive", recorded during last year's tour, is set for a spring release (details forthcoming),and the band are currently in the studio recording an album of new material for release in early 2027.
Looking forward to the shows this year, Lydon said: "After losing Nora and Rambo, I couldn't see a way through. The thing is, people were so overwhelmingly positive, they really showed me a lot of love, and they asked me to tour PIL again. With so many people asking and with the band meaning so much to them, I couldn't just stay on my sofa and not tour — tempting though that obviously is."
"We're looking forward to playing to our friends in North America. It feels like it's been a long time and we're pleased to be coming back. We've just been into the studio for four weeks to start work on our new record. You'll be hearing a lot more from PIL."
After fronting the SEX PISTOLS, John Lydon formed post-punk originators PUBLIC IMAGE LTD (PIL). Widely regarded as one of the most innovative bands of all time, their music and vision earned them five U.K. Top 20 singles and five U.K. Top 20 albums.
With a shifting lineup and unique sound — fusing rock, dance, folk, pop and dub — Lydon guided the band from their debut album, "First Issue", in 1978 through to 1992's "That What Is Not", before a 17-year hiatus.
Lydon reactivated PIL in 2009, touring extensively and releasing three critically acclaimed albums, "This Is PiL" (2012),"What The World Needs Now…" (2015) and "End Of World" (2023).
Following the departure of long-serving drummer Bruce Smith at the end of 2023, his replacement, Mark Roberts, joins John Lydon (vocals),Lu Edmonds (guitar) and Scott Firth (bass).
The full list of PUBLIC IMAGE LTD dates is as follows:
2026
September 3 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's
September 5 - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theatre
September 8 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
September 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
September 11 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
September 12 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
September 14 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
September 15 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
September 16 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
September 22 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
September 23 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
September 25 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
September 26 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
September 28 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
September 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
October 1 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
October 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
October 3 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
October 5 - Richmond, VA - The National
October 6 -- Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
October 8 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
October 9 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
2027
February 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand At The Complex
February 18 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
February 20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
February 21 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
February 23 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
February 24 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge & Music Hall
February 25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
February 27 - March 6 - New Orleans, LA - The 80's Cruise 2027
March 8 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
March 9 - Fort Myers, FL - The Ranch
March 10 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
March 12 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
March 13 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
March 14 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
March 16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
March 17 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
March 19 - St. Louis, MO - The Sovereign
March 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
March 23 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
March 24 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron
Photo: Paul Heartfield
We are pleased to announce that PiL will tour North America for the first time in 11 years! The tour will be split into...
Posted by PIL on Tuesday, March 17, 2026