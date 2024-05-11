  • facebook
CREED's SCOTT STAPP And Wife Divorcing After 18 Years Of Marriage

May 11, 2024

According to People, CREED frontman Scott Stapp and his wife Jaclyn are headed for divorce after 18 years of marriage.

"Out of respect for their family, Scott intends to navigate this difficult time privately," a representative for Scott told People.

Scott originally filed for divorce a year ago — in May 2023 — in Williamson County, Tennessee. He and Jaclyn were married in February 2006

The 50-year-old rocker and his 43-year-old wife are parents to daughter Milan, 17, and sons Daniel, 13, and Anthony, 6, while Stapp is also dad to son Jagger, 25, with ex-wife Hillaree Burns.

Jaclyn had reportedly filed for divorce from Scott at least twice in the past, including in 2014 and then again in 2018, but ended up withdrawing the documents each time.

In 2020, Scott paid tribute to Jaclyn on Facebook to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary, writing: "Her love, dedication, loyalty, perseverance, commitment, and friendship has saved my life and given me a life beyond my wildest dreams. Jaclyn, you have shown me that true love and faith has no end, just new beginnings."

CREED played its first two shows in 12 years last month as the headliners of the "Summer Of '99" cruise. The band performed aboard a second cruise, the "Summer Of '99 And Beyond", traveling from Florida's Port Canaveral to Nassau from April 27 to May 1. A full-fledged tour, also dubbed "Summer Of '99" tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on July 17 and will run through September 28. Another tour, "Are You Ready?", will kick off in November and run through December.

CREED disbanded in 2004 but reunited five years later for the "Full Circle" LP and an extensive tour. Stapp has since toured and recorded as a solo artist, although he suffered a drug-related mental breakdown in 2014 and spent several years recovering from that.

Photo credit: Sebastian Smith

