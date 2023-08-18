CREED's SCOTT STAPP Credits A 'Higher Power' On New Solo Single

One of the best-known voices in rock, CREED's Scott Stapp reconnects with a "Higher Power" on his new solo single, out today, from his forthcoming album with Napalm Records. Born during the dark and difficult isolation of quarantine, "Higher Power" is a propulsive track that turns the singer's own near-death experiences into an acknowledgement of grace.

Stapp says about "Higher Power": "Life's mysteries can be unraveled by listening to one's inner voice. For me, that means leaning on my faith in God and listening to His voice to guide me through the struggles and darkness. For others, whether it’s through art, nature, science, family, or a combination of all, tapping into a higher power is an individualized process that requires an open mind and a willingness to flow with a force that’s greater than the individual."

The new single and upcoming album (to be announced) continues Stapp's triumphant Napalm-fueled return to the top of radio and album charts in the U.S. and U.K., which began with the 2019 release of "The Space Between The Shadows". That album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Current Rock Albums chart; No. 3 on the Billboard Current Hard Music Albums chart; No. 4 on the Billboard Record Label Independent Current Albums chart; No. 10 on the Billboard Current Physical Albums chart; and No. 10 on the Billboard Top Current Albums chart in the U.S., while landing at #3 on the U.K.'s official Rock and Metal chart.

"Higher Power" was written by Stapp and Scott Stevens, and produced by longtime collaborators Stevens and Marti Frederiksen. The single was mixed by Chris Baseford and mastered by Ted Jensen.

One of the most iconic voices in rock, Stapp first emerged as the high-energy, post-grunge frontman of CREED. With anthems like "Higher", "My Own Prison", "My Sacrifice" and "With Arms Wide Open", the band sold over 50 million albums, including a diamond certification. Throughout the early 2000s, CREED broke airplay records, sold out arenas, earned countless Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards, and a Grammy for "Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group". As a solo artist, Stapp has released the platinum-certified "The Great Divide" (2005),"Proof Of Life" (2013) which featured his first solo No. 1, "Slow Suicide", and 2019's "The Space Between The Shadows". In April 2024, Stapp will reunite with his CREED bandmates for the first time in a decade, as he returns in fighting form and stands as an inspiration to others who are struggling.

Stapp went through a highly publicized, drug-inflamed meltdown in 2014, after which he entered into an intensive rehab program. Stapp also lost custody of his three children during this period, while also missing a court hearing and allegedly threatening to kill then-president Obama.

After completing rehab, Scott spent the following year in intensive therapy. Although he was initially diagnosed with bipolar disorder, it was later determined that it was severe depression that led to addiction. Now nine years sober, Stapp spoke to Men's Health about health and fitness in 2019 when his comeback album was released, saying, "I hate to use the word, but I guess it has become my new addiction."

Photo credit: Sebastian Smith