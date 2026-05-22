CROWBAR To Record Live Album In Louisiana

Louisiana metal legends CROWBAR will play a free concert on Friday, July 17 at Southport Music Hall in Jefferson, Louisiana. The show will be professionally recorded and filmed for future release.

On Thursday (May 21),CROWBAR founder, vocalist and guitarist Kirk Windstein released a video message in which he said: "Hey, Kirk Windstein from CROWBAR here. Huge announcement. On Friday, July 17th, at Southport Music Hall, one of our favorite spots to play, CROWBAR will be doing a free — that's right, free admission — live show to record a full-length live record with video and the whole show. We want all of you there. Click the link in the bio to find out the info and reserve yourself a spot for the show. It's gonna be a blast. That's July 17th, Southport Music Hall. Free CROWBAR show. Woo!"

This past March, Kirk spoke to Hollie Nicole of Teaser Talk about a possible follow-up to the band's most recent studio offering, the critically lauded "Zero And Below", which came out in April 2022 via MNRK Heavy. He said: "We're anxious to get to work on some new music, but things are going really well right now and [tour offers] keep popping up, offers that we're, like, 'Well, let's just keep it rolling.' I mean, it's still building and building. We're looking at Spotify. It's up to, like 1.2 million monthly listeners, and Instagram, and especially the TikTok is growing. It's almost a thousand more followers a day, close to it, like 700 to a thousand a day going on. So it's crazy."

Kirk continued: "[We might] take a little bit of a break [from touring] next year to concentrate on recording and writing, because it's been a while. And the touring, as you get older, gets a little tougher. But all in all, everything's wonderful and great. So, I just appreciate all the fans. So, keep looking at your socials for the upcoming dates and tours."

"Zero And Below" was produced, mixed, and mastered by Duane Simoneaux at OCD Recording And Production in Metairie, Louisiana. The LP was described in a press release as CROWBAR's "most unforgivably doom-driven record" since the group's 1998 landmark effort "Odd Fellows Rest".

CROWBAR was created in 1990 from the ashes of THE SLUGS! Original members Kirk Windstein and Jimmy Bower (DOWN, EYEHATEGOD) had a vision to move away from the trendier thrash sound of that time, and create their own brand of doom metal with a bit of upbeat hardcore mixed in. Heavily influenced by THE MELVINS, CARNIVORE, TROUBLE, SAINT VITUS and a blend of BLACK SABBATH meets East Coast hardcore, CROWBAR set out to create an original sound which has become influential to many bands over the last 36 years. Windstein is the only original member and has helped carry the band through numerous lineups and twelve critically acclaimed albums.

CROWBAR's current lineup consists of Windstein alongside guitarist Matt Brunson, drummer Tommy Buckley and returning bassist Pat Bruders (DOWN, ex-GOATWHORE).

Photo by Robin Windstein