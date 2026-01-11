JAY WEINBERG Announces His Departure From SUICIDAL TENDENCIES

Former SLIPKNOT drummer Jay Weinberg has announced his departure from SUICIDAL TENDENCIES after an almost two-year run with the California crossover thrash/hardcore punk legends.

Earlier today, Weinberg took to his Instagram to share nearly two dozen photos from his time with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, and he included the following message: "As an exciting and busy 2026 takes shape, I'd like to thank @suicidaltendencies for bringing me onboard for an incredible year and a half of shows! What an absolute blast.

"With @chloweinberg's & my first child on the way, I've been dedicating time to passion projects like @portraitsofanapparition, a growing series of collaborations, finally building a proper at-home creative space, and some new in-the-works projects that I can't quite announce just yet. Although there's a lot of work left to complete over the next five months, it's been a joy to commit to finally getting these things across their artistic finish lines before my focus naturally shifts to becoming a first-time father.

"Though I won't be jamming with the fellas, I can't possibly overstate the love and respect I have for them, the SUICIDAL Army and extended family, and all the cyco fans I've met across six continents playing shows with one of my favorite bands!

"Mike, Dean, @benweinman, and @tyetru: you guys picked up a friend when he was down, and gave him the opportunity to truly feel the message of 'You Can't Bring Me Down' at a time when he needed it the most. I can't thank you enough for that, and I can't wait to see what you all do next.

"I quite literally can't conceive of my life as a drummer without the profound influence of SUICIDAL TENDENCIES. So many of my drumming heroes have added to the historic legacy of this band, and it's the honor of a lifetime to contribute to it myself in some way.

"To our amazing crew mates @deathtotravis @chris.waiau @coreykoniz @jonrechsteiner @gallowsdrums @ssamhaven @chuckzillathekilla @bradhinds @mrsn_th @rafael_galbes @andrekbelo @andrewrmrtaylor, Brendan, and Mathieu — thank you guys so much for everything!

"ST for life!"

In addition to Weinberg, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' most recent lineup featured singer Mike Muir, lead guitarist Dean Pleasants, rhythm guitarist Ben Weinman (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) and bassist Tye Trujillo (son of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo).

Jay played his first concert with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES in March 2024 in Osaka, Japan.

Weinberg's pairing with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES came less than two months after he was announced as the new drummer of INFECTIOUS GROOVES, the long-running outfit formed more than three decades ago by Robert Trujillo alongside Robert's then-SUICIDAL TENDENCIES bandmate Mike Muir.

Last November, Jay and his wife Chloe announced that they were anticipating the arrival of their first baby.

Throughout 2025, Weinberg had been actively involved with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and INFECTIOUS GROOVES. Additionally, he released his debut solo track titled "Sandstone", featuring George Clarke of DEAFHEAVEN on vocals. Jay revealed that the song was the first of a series of upcoming collaborations, showcasing various guest singers whom Weinberg has been developing material with over several years.

On November 5, 2023, SLIPKNOT released a statement via social media in which it said it had "decided to make a creative decision and to part ways with Jay."

Six days later, Weinberg, who replaced Joey Jordison, SLIPKNOT's original drummer, in 2013, shared on Instagram that he "was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call", "the news of which, most of you learned shortly after."

Jay played his final show with SLIPKNOT on November 3, 2023 at the Hell & Heaven festival in Toluca, Mexico.

In February 2024, SLIPKNOT recruited former SEPULTURA drummer Eloy Casagrande as the replacement for Jay.

Prior to joining SLIPKNOT, Jay played with AGAINST ME! and MADBALL.