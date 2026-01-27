CRYPTOPSY To Headline 2026 'Decibel Magazine Tour' With NECROT, FULCI And BLOOD MONOLITH

After nearly three and a half decades of brutal technical supremacy, CRYPTOPSY are still insatiable. The most vile band in death metal finished off last year by cracking year-end lists at Decibel, Metal Injection, Banger TV, No Clean Singing and other outlets with their latest Billboard-shaking album "An Insatiable Violence". Now, as they continue to bang heads on their current European tour, the Canadian legends are proud to announce another new milestone in their career.

Today, CRYPTOPSY are announcing that they are headlining "The Decibel Magazine Tour" in 2026. The band's set during the tour's deadly 13th run will celebrate both the coronation of "An Insatiable Violence" and the 30th anniversary of their Decibel Hall Of Fame-inducted album "None So Vile". Joining them for all 21 dates are NECROT, FULCI and BLOOD MONOLITH.

"Between the strength of the material on their latest release, 'An Insatiable Violence', and the anniversary celebration of their landmark 'None So Vile', 2026 is clearly the year of peak CRYPTOPSY," Decibel magazine's editor-in-chief Albert Mudrian says. "We couldn't be more honored to bring the band's paramount present and potent past together to headline this year's 'Decibel Magazine Tour'."

"We are honored to headline the 13th expedition of 'The Decibel Magazine Tour'," CRYPTOPSY's vocalist Matt McGachy says. "Headlining 'The Decibel Tour' while celebrating the 30th anniversary of 'None So Vile' is surreal for us. That record changed everything, and getting to rip through our favorite songs from it every night — alongside a bunch of newer CRYPTOPSY tracks from 'An Insatiable Violence' — feels like honoring where we came from while showing exactly where we are now. These shows alongside our friends in NECROT, FULCI and BLOOD MONOLITH are going to be violent, cathartic and unforgettable".

Tickets for "The Decibel Magazine Tour 2026" go on sale this Friday, January 30 at 10 a.m. local time at this location.

"The Decibel Magazine Tour 2026" with CRYPTOPSY, NECROT, FULCI and BLOOD MONOLITH:

April 30 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium (Upstairs)

May 01 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch

May 02 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

May 03 - Philadelphia, PA @ Decibel Metal & Beer Philly (The Fillmore)

May 05 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)

May 07 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

May 08 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio

May 09 - Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

May 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

May 13 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

May 14 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

May 16 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

May 17 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

May 20 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

May 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

May 23 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

May 24 - Detroit, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom

May 25 - Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Shop

May 26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground

May 27 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

May 28 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre

"An Insatiable Violence" came out in June 2025 via Season Of Mist.

Revered in extreme metal circles for such groundbreaking classics as 1994's "Blasphemy Made Flesh" and the 1996 magnum opus "None So Vile", CRYPTOPSY found yet another gear on "An Insatiable Violence", which further solidified the band's place in the upper echelon of death metal. Coming out of the pandemic, the band dedicated themselves to staying on top of their game more than ever before, with the intention of consistently putting out a new record every two years. That started with 2023's acclaimed "As Gomorrah Burns" and continued 21 months later with "An Insatiable Violence".

In addition to the effusive praise "As Gomorrah Burns" received from within the metal scene, the 2023 album achieved a first for CRYPTOPSY: earning them their first-ever Juno Award in 2024 for "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year".

CRYPTOPSY recognize that not every death metal band sticks around long enough to win the equivalent of a Canadian Grammy Award 30 years into their career.

The cover art for "An Insatiable Violence" was created by the late, great vocalist Martin Lacroix.

Photo by Maciej Pieloch