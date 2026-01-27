NAPALM DEATH Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour With DEADGUY And PRIMITIVE MAN

British grindcore legends NAPALM DEATH have announced a massive North American tour for this coming spring. The trek will feature special guests DEADGUY and PRIMITIVE MAN on select dates.

The run kicks off May 7 in Daytona Beach, Florida at the Welcome To Rockville festival before tearing across North America and concluding June 14 in Vancouver, British Columbia at The Pearl.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 30 at 10 a.m. local time. For a full list of dates, please see below.

NAPALM DEATH live with PRIMITIVE MAN (May 21 - June 14) and DEADGUY (May 11 - May 23)^^:

May 07 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville (no support)

May 08 - Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

May 09 - Miami, FL @ Churchill's ^^

May 11 - Atlanta, GA- Terminal West ^^

May 12 - Asheville, NC - Eulogy ^^

May 13 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl ^^

May 14 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple (no support)

May 15 - Saginaw, MI - The Vault ^^

May 16 - [secret.. to be announced soon]

May 17 - Huntington, WV - The Loud

May 19 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

May 20 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest (no support)

May 21 - New York, NY - Racket

May 22 - New York, NY - Rocks Off Cruise

May 23 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom ^^

May 24 - Portland, ME - Geno's Rock Club

May 26 - Moncton, NB - Tide & Boar Ballroom

May 27 - Halifax, NS - Marquee Ballroom

May 28 - Fredericton, NB - The Cap

May 29 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Montaigne (w/ Pig Destroyer)

May 30 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner (w/ Acid Bath, Pig Destroyer)

June 01 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount

June 02 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

June 03 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's

June 04 - London, ON - London Music Hall

June 05 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot Pike Room

June 06 - [to be announced]

June 09 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

June 10 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

June 11 - Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat Tavern

June 12 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

June 13 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

June 14 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

NAPALM DEATH bassist Shane Embury and touring guitarist John Cooke recently entered Parlour Studios in Kettering, U.K. with longtime producer Russ Russell (DIMMU BORGIR, AT THE GATES, AMORPHIS) to begin recording demos for the band's seventeenth studio album.

In February 2022, NAPALM DEATH released a new mini-album, "Resentment Is Always Seismic - A Final Throw Of Throes", via Century Media Records.

"Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes" was a partner recording to "Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism", concluding matters through vital, tumultuous grindcore and shockwave ambience.

The eight-song "Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes" came with a total playing time of 29 minutes and was made available as a limited CD digipak, vinyl as well as in the digital album format.

"Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism" was released in September 2020 via Century Media Records. The band's sixteenth studio LP was recorded with longtime producer Russ Russell and featured artwork by Frode Sylthe.

Embury released his autobiography, "Life?… And Napalm Death", in October 2023 via Rocket 88, an imprint of the established British book production company Essential Works.

Largely misunderstood and widely mocked in their early days, NAPALM DEATH nonetheless became the benchmark for uncompromising extremity, as well as a political force for good. Dismissed by many as a ridiculous noise, NAPALM DEATH became the credible face of extreme art rock, beloved of John Peel, NME cover stars and indie music darlings. Embury's debut studio release with the band, 1988's "From Enslavement To Obliteration", remains a seminal work of raging sonic violence coupled with ultra-credible punk critiques of corrupt politics, capitalist opportunism and societal collapse. The record remains as revered today as it ever was.

Photo credit: Jelena Jakovljevic