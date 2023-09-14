  • facebook
CULTURE CLUB's BOY GEORGE Attends NAPALM DEATH Concert In Australia: 'My Ears Are Still Ringing'

September 14, 2023

Glamour icon Boy George of one of the biggest global acts of the '80s, new wave, pop legends CULTURE CLUB, is apparently a fan of British grindcore pioneers NAPALM DEATH.

The 62-year-old singer, whose real name is George Alan O'Dowd, took to his Twitter on Wednesday (September 13) to share a short video of NAPALM DEATH's September 12 concert at The Triffid in Brisbane, Australia, and he wrote in an accompanying message: "Saw the noise monsters @officialND last night and my ears are still ringing. Loved all of the stuff [NAPALM DEATH frontman] Barney had to say. Totally tight band (no other way of saying it, lol) Hey Barney see you at the coffee counter! Comment of the night 'shut up you fresh faced fucker'".

Boy George is currently celebrating CULTURE CLUB's four-plus-decade with a "Greatest Hits" tour of Australia. The musician, whose flamboyant dresses and heavy makeup created a disarmingly androgynous appearance that was a sensation on early MTV, is joined by guitarist Roy Hay and bassist Mikey Craig as they perform favorites from across their back catalog. The tour kicked off on September 5 at Perth's RAC Arena, before shows at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena and Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on September 8 and September 9, respectively. The tour continued with a show at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on September 11 before wrapping up on September 14 at Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

NAPALM DEATH is a British-American extreme metal band formed in Meriden, West Midlands, England, in 1981. While none of its original members remain in the group, the lineup of vocalist Mark "Barney" Greenway, bassist Shane Embury and drummer Danny Herrera has remained consistent for most of the band's career.

NAPALM DEATH is credited as pioneers of the grindcore genre by incorporating elements of hardcore punk and death metal, using a noise-filled sound that uses heavily distorted, down-tuned guitars, grinding overdrive bass, high speed tempo, blast beats, and vocals which consist of incomprehensible growls, or high-pitched shrieks, extremely short songs, fast tempos, and sociopolitical lyrics.

2 weeks to go 🚨 Napalm Death

One of the most influential and legendary acts in the history of heavy metal, and is...

Posted by The Triffid on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

