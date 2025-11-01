CURRENTS Release 'All That Follows' EP

Connecticut metalcore outfit CURRENTS has released a new EP, "All That Follows", via SharpTone Records. The band has also shared the video for "Rise & Fall", which features career archival footage.

CURRENTS singer Brian Wille comments: "'All That Follows' is the end of [the 2023 CURRENTS album] 'The Death We Seek'.

"These are some of our favorite songs thus far and the beginning of a new chapter for us.

"We kept this close to our hearts and trusted our guts on what we really wanted.

"These songs are an exercise of independence, experimentation and collaboration within the band to lengths we haven't gone before. Here we explore disillusionment, inequality, betrayal, and the ambiguity of life and its purpose.

"This world can be both a great and terrible place; and good or bad, we pour all of those experiences into our music. While the result is rarely a happy story, sharing it all with you is always such a positive and cathartic experience.

"We're proud to put this out into the world and to see you connect with it in your own way."

Long before tallying hundreds of millions of streams and playing to sold-out crowds, the spark behind CURRENTS began to flicker as early as 2011. Wille had joined the fold during 2015, and the band pushed forward with a series of critically acclaimed fan favorite releases such as "The Place I Feel Safest" (2017),"I Let The Devil In" EP (2018),"The Way It Ends" (2020) and "The Death We Seek" (2023). Following the latter's release, Everything Is Noise raved, "CURRENTS are one of the few that are capable of crafting a modern metalcore sound that is unrelenting in every which way whilst still being incredibly accessible." Beyond praise courtesy of MetalSucks and more, Distorted Sound rated it "9 out of 10," proceeding to profess, "It makes the future of this brilliant set of musicians one of the most exciting prospects in music to this day." Along the way, they shared stages with everyone from PARKWAY DRIVE and BEARTOOTH to ICE NINE KILLS, WE CAME AS ROMANS and MISS MAY I.

"All That Follows" EP track listing:

01. It Only Gets Darker

02. My Severance

03. Making Circles

04. Can't Turn Back

05. Rise & Fall

CURRENTS is:

Brian Wille - Vocals

Chris Wiseman - Guitar

Ryan Castaldi - Guitar

Christian Pulgarin - Bass

Matt Young - Drums