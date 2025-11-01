VOLUMES Announce New Album 'Mirror Touch'

Los Angeles quartet VOLUMES — Michael Barr (vocals),Raad Soudani (bass),Myke Terry (vocals) and Nick Ursich (drums) — will release its fifth album, "Mirror Touch", digitally on December 12 via longtime label Fearless Records. The physical album will arrive on February 27, 2026.

Today, VOLUMES have dropped the visualizer for the new single "S.O.A.P.". Watch it below.

VOLUMES have never sounded as confident and assured as they do on this riff-roaring new single. Crunchy, industrial-tinged production, screamed vs. melodic vocal interplay, and a thunderous breakdown signal the beginning of the new era of VOLUMES. If MESHUGGAH or FEAR FACTORY entered into a cage match with the "Terminator: Judgment Day"'s T-1000 liquid antagonist, it would sound a lot like "S.O.A.P."

"'S.O.A.P.' is about pure and impure indulgence," the band explains. "Good versus evil. Playing with fire or magic — the lines are blurred here. We self-nurture habits that are deemed immoral, although who is the person making that decisions for us?"

"Mirror Touch" track listing:

01. Sidewinder

02. Bottom Dollar

03. Bad Habit

04. California

05. Adrenaline

06. Stitch

07. S.O.A.P.

08. Dream

09. Worth It

10. Suffer On (feat. Black Sheep Wall)

15 years into their career, VOLUMES have weathered ups, downs, time, trends, and everything else life could throw at them only to come out stronger on the other side. Against all odds, a devout audience has ridden shotgun and grown with them every step of the way, waiting for this moment.

Through a decade and a half, VOLUMES' quiet impact has been felt, with over 167 million streams in the U.S. alone, widespread acclaim, and sold-out shows. They've carved out their own corner of heavy music with an inimitable hybrid of head-crushing polyrhythmic prog-spiked metal, hardcore spirit, and unbridled attitude. They have assuredly leveled up over the course of albums such as "Via" (2011),"No Sleep" (2014),"Different Animals" (2017) and "Happier?" (2021). Kerrang! hailed the latter as "an album that gives a nod to the band's past while still bringing in new ideas." Meanwhile, the group shared stages on tour with everyone from ICE NINE KILLS and BORN OF OSIRIS to DANCE GAVIN DANCE and COUNTERPARTS. The Los Angeles group continues to fortify a full-on sensory assault with thick riffing, chilling soundscapes, and the venomous bite of its incomparable two-headed vocal hydra.

Photo credit: Lindsey Byrnes