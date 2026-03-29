DANI FILTH Says Next CRADLE OF FILTH Album Will Be 'A Step Up' From 'The Screaming Of The Valkyries': 'I Think It's Heavier'

In a new interview with Jai Anderson, a.k.a. That Aussie Metal Guy, CRADLE OF FILTH frontman Dani Filth was spoke about his plans for the follow-up to the band's fourteenth studio album, "The Screaming Of The Valkyries", which came out in March 2025 via Napalm Records. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The new album, [which] we are going into the studio and recording in as little as three to four weeks, is a step up from ['The Screaming Of The Valkyries']. I think it's heavier. There's some really brutal parts in it. But there's a lot of melody. There's a shit-ton of atmosphere. A couple of very, very catchy songs, but I would say, yeah, heavy-wise, it's pushed it up to 13."

Regarding where he is drawing inspiration from lyrically these days, Dani said: "All over the place. I try and surround myself with literature, music. I went looking at houses yesterday with my fiancée, and we were driving all around the English countryside, and, yeah, that was inspirational. I get inspiration from all kinds of things. It strikes in the middle of the night.

"In order not to be predictable, I think it's also good that you can draw inspiration from all kinds of things," he explained. "And should I get like a complete block, which happens to the best of us, I go for a walk or drive, do something completely off the wall. 'Cause you don't know where it's gonna strike, and you just need something to give you a bit of a kick and knock the ideas out of you."

Earlier this month, Dani was asked by Australia's Heavy if the fan response to "The Screaming Of The Valkyries" was everything he had hoped for. He responded: "Yeah. Above and beyond. 'The Screaming Of The Valkyries', it's really charted high. The fans love it. It's the next step up in our evolutionary step. The next record, which, obviously, we're writing at the moment — [we're] almost finished writing; [we're] gonna be in the studio in about three weeks — again takes that to the next level."

Dani continued: "We've had a fantastic few years. Post lockdown, obviously there's been a lot of catching up to do. This is why we've been touring a lot, why we've been very creative. Yeah, I think we're definitely walking into the right direction. The fans seem to like it, and that sort of matters."

Asked if the "old-school sounds and vibes that went into" "The Screaming Of The Valkyries" is something that will be repeated on CRADLE OF FILTH's next effort, Dani said: "Well, yeah, we've moved the goalposts in all kinds of directions. It's very hard to stipulate exactly what we're doing. And, really, to be honest, it's too early to be talking about our new album. We haven't even decided — we've got a huge amount of tracks and we haven't even decided which ones are going on the record as yet. That's up to me and the producer. Next week he's gonna come and visit my house and we're gonna siphon through everything and decide what's a keeper and what isn't, what might need development. So, yeah, again, very early to talk about it."

"The Screaming Of The Valkyries" was produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studios in Suffolk, England.

In 2023, CRADLE OF FILTH released its first live album in over 20 years, "Trouble And Their Double Lives", via Napalm Records. The LP was recorded between 2014 and 2019 at different performances in the USA, Europe, Australia and beyond during the band's "Cryptoriana" world tour and dates following.

Last year, six former members of CRADLE OF FILTH filed a lawsuit against Dani and the group's management. It followed allegations levelled at the vocalist by guitarist Marek "Ashok" Šmerda and keyboardist Zoe Marie Federoff. The pair quit the group in August 2025 over alleged poor pay and "psychopathic" contracts.

Filth has not publicly responded to the lawsuit. However, he had previously said that he would not "let unfounded slander define this band or diminish the work we've put into it."