HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD To Co-Headline 2026 'Taste Of Chaos' Tour With IN THIS MOMENT

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD returns today with a brand new single "Feels Like Home", out now via Sumerian Records. The track finds the multi-platinum rap-rock powerhouse turning pain into belonging, delivering a bruised, melodic anthem for anyone who has grown too familiar with the weight they have been carrying. Watch the accompanying lyric video below.

The release arrives alongside the announcement that HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD will co-headline the return of the "Taste Of Chaos" tour this fall with IN THIS MOMENT and special guests I SEE STARS, VANA and MELROSE AVENUE.

"Feels Like Home" delivers the unique brand of emotional gravity that could only come from HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD. The track captures the strange comfort of survival when darkness becomes routine, turning isolation into something communal, cathartic, and unmistakably UNDEAD.

Speaking on the release, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD shares: "'Feels Like Home' is about getting used to the things that are slowly breaking you. It's a song for the broken, a reminder that they're not alone and that with us, they're right at home."

"Feels Like Home" follows the band's recent run of single releases since signing with Sumerian Records, including "Hollywood Forever", "SAVIOR", "1x1" and "All My Friends" featuring Jeris Johnson. Together, the tracks have marked a renewed chapter for HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD, one that has reintroduced their iconic masks, sharpened the emotional and sonic extremes of their creative identity, and carried the band into one of the most successful stretches of their career.

"Hollywood Forever", the band's October 2024 Sumerian Records debut, set the tone for this era, cracking 20.3 million cross-platform streams and peaking at No. 18 at Active Rock radio. "SAVIOR" followed in June 2025, pulling the band in a darker, more emotionally exposed direction, before "1x1" arrived in March 2026 with a sample of SLAYER's legendary "Raining Blood" riff and the sound of a band still dominating a genre, almost two decades into their career. Most recently, "All My Friends" featuring Jeris Johnson pushed HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD into a darker, more theatrical lane.

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD continue a major year of live activity across North America and Europe. Following their appearance at Welcome To Rockville earlier this month, the band heads overseas for a full summer run that includes Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring, Download, Nova Rock, Graspop Metal Meeting, Jera On Air, Vainstream and select headline dates across Germany, Poland, Switzerland and beyond. They will return to North America later this summer for Inkcarceration, Rock Fest, Les Grandes Fêtes TELUS, Rock La Cauze, Rocklahoma and the newly announced return of the "Taste Of Chaos" tour that they will co-headline with IN THIS MOMENT.

The "Taste Of Chaos" 2026 tour will begin on September 22 in Charlotte, North Carolina and will hit a further 21 cities across the U.S. before culminating in Anaheim, California on October 26. Artist pre-sales and VIP packages begin at 10 a.m. local on Monday, June 1, with venue pre-sales beginning at 10 a.m. local on Tuesday, June 2, and general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. local on Wednesday, June 3.

"Taste Of Chaos" tour dates featuring HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD and IN THIS MOMENT with I SEE STARS, VANA and MELROSE AVENUE:

Sep. 22 - The Fillmore Charlotte, NC, USA

Sep. 23 - The Ritz Raleigh, NC, USA

Sep. 25 - The Dome Virginia Beach, VA, USA

Sep. 26 - The Theatre at Santander Arena Reading, PA, USA

Sep. 28 - The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD, USA

Sep. 29 - Palladium Worcester, MA, USA

Sep. 30 - College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT, USA

Oct. 03 - The Rave / Eagles Ballroom Milwaukee, WI, USA

Oct. 06 - GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI, USA

Oct. 08 - Steelhouse Omaha Omaha, NE, USA

Oct. 09 - Vibrant Music Hall Waukee, IA, USA

Oct. 11 - Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL, USA

Oct. 13 - The Midland Theatre Kansas City, MO, USA

Oct. 14 - The Factory Chesterfield, MO, USA

Oct. 16 - House of Blues Houston Houston, TX, USA

Oct. 17 - The Bomb Factory Dallas, TX, USA

Oct. 19 - Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO, USA

Oct. 20 - Rockwell at The Complex Salt Lake City, UT, USA

Oct. 21 - Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID, USA

Oct. 22 - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort Reno, NV, USA

Oct. 24 - Harrah's Ak-Chin Maricopa, AZ, USA

Oct. 25 - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV, USA

Oct. 26 - House of Blues Anaheim, CA, USA

Since the release of their RIAA-platinum-certified 2008 debut "Swan Songs", HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD's distinctive and infectious music has incited a global cult audience, sold out shows across continents, and earned praise from Consequence Of Sound, Billboard, Revolver and more. With over 3.2 billion cross-platform streams, over 1 billion YouTube views, and 4.1 million monthly Spotify listeners, they remain one of modern rock's most influential and enduring forces. Now signed to Sumerian Records, they continue to push boundaries and reshape alternative culture.