METALLICA Shares Pro-Shot Video Of 'Holier Than Thou' And 'Lux Æterna' Performances From May 2026 Bucharest Concert

METALLICA has shared professionally filmed video of the "Holier Than Thou" and "Lux Æterna" performances from the band's 2026 "M72" world tour concert on May 13 at Arena Națională in Bucharest, Romania. Support at the gig came from GOJIRA and KNOCKED LOOSE. Check out the clips below.

METALLICA launched the "M72" world tour in Amsterdam in April 2023 and has since performed for an estimated four million fans worldwide. As with all tour dates, the band is donating a portion of ticket sales to local charities through METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation. Established in 2017, the foundation has raised more than $20 million, supporting vocational and technical education, food insecurity relief and disaster response initiatives.

The Welsh Blood Service, England's NHS Blood And Transplant and the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service have announced a new collaboration with METALLICA and the band's charity, All Within My Hands, marking the first time blood services across the U.K. have worked alongside a global rock phenomenon on this scale to promote blood donation.

As part of the final leg of METALLICA's European "M72" world tour before the band heads back to the United States, the band are calling on their fans to come forward and give blood and plasma around the band's U.K. tour dates:

June 25 - Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Park

June 28 - Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium

July 3 - London, England – London Stadium

July 5 - London, England – London Stadium

The need for blood is constant, and with a shelf life of only 35 days, blood services must continually inspire existing donors to return and new donors to come forward.

This collaboration focuses on raising awareness of the vital role donors play in supporting trauma victims, people undergoing cancer treatment, new mothers, and those living with long-term conditions such as sickle cell disease.

By harnessing the reach and cultural power of live music, the campaign aims to spark conversations about blood donation and encourage more people to come forward and take action, reinforcing that the need for lifesaving donations continues well beyond any single event.

Supporting those who rely on donated blood every day is a simple act that can make a powerful difference.

Alan Prosser, spokesperson for the Welsh Blood Service, said: "This is a truly unique moment for blood donation across the U.K. Partnering with a band of METALLICA's global reach allows us to connect with new audiences and shine a spotlight on the ongoing need for blood.

"Just as metal music runs strongly through METALLICA fans' veins — so does the blood which gives the power to save up to three lives with every donation.

"Donation is always voluntary and unpaid in the U.K., so every person who chooses to give makes a real difference to patients and families in need. We're proud to be part of a collaboration that brings people together to save lives."

A spokesperson for METALLICA said: "Wherever we go on tour, we want to give something meaningful back to the communities that welcome us. We've seen in the United States and Australia how working with blood services can help raise awareness of blood donation and support patients, and we’re excited to bring that same approach to the U.K.

"As we close out the European leg of the 'M72' world tour in the U.K., we're asking fans to step up and be part of something bigger than the show.

"Looking out for one another and supporting those who rely on donated blood every day is a simple act that can make a powerful difference."

METALLICA's charity, All Within My Hands, supports communities around the world by strengthening local services and responding to critical needs. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to public health, community action, and helping ensure blood is available for patients who depend on it.

Gerry Gogarty, director of blood supply for NHS Blood And Transplant says: "METALLICA are experts at raising the volume — and by calling on their millions of fans around the world to become regular blood donors, they are helping to boost life-saving blood stocks too.

"Every donation can save up to three lives, and we urgently need a new generation of donors ready to roll up their sleeves and make it a lifelong habit.

"Right now in England, we particularly need more O negative, B negative and Ro donors but every donation is vital. Together we can save even more lives."

All Within My Hands has proactively encouraged new and existing blood donors to come forward throughout the band's "M72" world tour.

METALLICA's concert in Philadelphia saw fans donate 152 units of blood.