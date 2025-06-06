DANKO JONES Drops Party Anthem 'Everyday Is Saturday Night'

Who says Saturday night only comes once a week? With their brand new single "Everyday Is Saturday Night", Canadian rock torchbearers DANKO JONES prove that the party never has to end. The track is the second thunderous offering from their forthcoming album, due this November via Perception.

With "Everyday Is Saturday Night", DANKO JONES delivers a high-octane, party-ready anthem that rewires your week, makes you forget about the 9-to-5 grind, turning mundane Mondays into Fridays and every day into a non-stop Saturday night party you won't want to end. It's a rallying cry to live loud and love harder.

DANKO JONES's namesake frontman puts it plainly: "'Everyday Is Saturday Night' is proving we're on a roll when it comes to anthems."

Clocking in at just over three minutes of pure rock ecstasy, the single is a sonic rebellion for anyone who's ever wished the weekend would last forever — and with this track on repeat, it just might. Riffs thunder, drums pummel, and Danko's unmistakable snarl dares you to call in sick and crank it up louder. This is more than a song — it's a middle finger to monotony, a rebel yell against routine. Why wait for the weekend when "Everyday Is Saturday Night"?

The single is accompanied by a visually striking, artful and cinematic music video. Written, directed, and edited by Italian filmmaker Giacomo Triglia (MÅNESKIN, DOLCE & GABBANA, JOVANOTTI),the video was filmed in Osaka, Japan, and stars Lidia Passarelli. Triglia's surreal, stylized direction offers a fresh visual layer to the song, blending emotion and edge in unexpected ways. Watch it below.

The track follows the explosive first single "What You Need", raising the stakes and setting the tone for a release that promises to be one of DANKO JONES's most dynamic yet.

Every time someone announces the death of rock 'n' roll, Canada's most incendiary power trio roll with the punches and keep rocking with maximum commitment to the cause. DANKO JONES are a three-piece rock 'n' roll band from Toronto. They never sleep. They sweat blood. And they are keeping rock alive by doing it better than anyone else.

On duty since 1996, these unstoppable road-hogs have devoted their lives to rousing the people with blistering, no-bullshit, all-action rock. They have rallied a global army of rock-hungry fans, and blown them away with a steady stream of explosive, anthem-packed albums and an absurd number of live shows. From early underground smashes like "We Sweat Blood" (2003) and "Sleep Is The Enemy" (2006) to the band's recent, triumphant triumvirate of "A Rock Supreme" (2019),"Power Trio" (2021) and "Electric Sounds" (2023),DANKO JONES have been a relentless force for rock 'n' roll good, both in the studio and on the road. And they have absolutely no intention of stopping.

"You know what? I like the routine of recording, touring, writing, and repeat," states singer/guitarist Danko Jones himself. "I can do that till I'm dead! It may sound boring, but it's so hard for a band to achieve. I don't take this lightly. Also, it's a page out of the MOTÖRHEAD handbook so it works! Since 'Electric Sounds' we've been touring and touring. We managed to play in Mexico and Greece for the first time, and we even played Prince Edward Island, a province in Canada we'd never been to before. Other than that, it's been a life of gigs and writing more songs to play more gigs!"

Proving that their time was well-spent, Danko, bassist John Calabrese and drummer Rich Knox have conjured yet another blazing banquet of nourishing rock goodness on their 12th studio record, due for release later this year.

DANKO JONES is:

Danko Jones - vocals, guitars

John Calabrese - bass

Rich Knox - drums

Photo credit: Jon Usual