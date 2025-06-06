RUSH's 'The Albums: 2002-2012' 7-LP Box Set Now Available

RUSH's four albums with Atlantic Records, released between the years 2002-2012, will be reissued on vinyl in a boxed set that includes "Vapor Trails" (2002),"Feedback" (2004),"Snakes & Arrows" (2007) and "Clockwork Angels" (2012).

"The Albums: 2002-2012" celebrates RUSH's enduring legacy as one of the most inventive and compelling groups in rock history, receiving a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction in 2013. The RIAA has certified RUSH for having the third-highest number of consecutive gold and platinum studio albums by a rock band. "The Albums: 2002-2012" will be available as a 7LP boxed set limited edition of 3,000 units worldwide from the band's stores, RushBackstage.com and Rhino.com today.

"Vapor Trails" is RUSH's 17th studio album, released after the band's longest hiatus of five years ending in 2002. After personal tragedies in the late 1990s, Neil Peart considered himself retired from music. During a five-year convalescence, traveling America on his motorcycle, Peart was eventually drawn back to his need to create, leading to the creation of "Vapor Trails". In an interview for Jam! in 2001, Geddy Lee emphasized that this album was for "the psychological health and welfare of all the people who have gone through a difficult time." "Vapor Trails" served as a testament to RUSH's commitment to connecting with fans and propelled the band back on to the charts, reaching No. 3 in Canada and No. 6 in the U.S. — despite being born out of difficult circumstances.

"Feedback" is RUSH's celebration of the band's success and the 30th anniversary of their debut album "Rush" (1974). Returning to their roots of 60s garage rock, the album includes covers of influential songs from the band's early days, including BUFFALO SPRINGFIELD's "Mr. Soul", THE WHO's "The Seeker", CREAM's "Crossroads", with additional covers of works from THE YARDBIRDS, LOVE and BLUE CHEER. The cover record landed at No. 5 and No. 19 on the Billboard Canadian and U.S. charts.

"Snakes & Arrows" continues RUSH's progressive rock legacy. Acting as their first slew of original material since "Vapor Trails", Peart emphasized, "[w]ithout a doubt, this is the best experience I've had making an album, ever." "Snakes & Arrows" peaked at No. 3 in both Canada and the U.S., gained a Grammy nomination for "Best Rock Instrumental Performance", and was named one of Classic Rock magazine's "Ten Essential Progressive Rock Albums" of the decade.

"Clockwork Angels" is the 20th and final studio album from RUSH. Chronicling the story of a young man's quest set in an apocalyptic steampunk world. Debuting at No. 1 and No. 2 on Billboard in Canada and the U.S., "Clockwork Angels" epicly concludes the studio journey of the prog-rock pioneers.

RUSH's final show took place at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 1, 2015. Peart indicated at the time that he wanted to retire while he was still able to play well, along with a desire to spend more time at home with his young daughter.

Peart died in January 2020 after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 67 years old.

RUSH waited three days to announce Peart's passing, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

Since Peart's death, Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson have not recorded any new music or performed live under the RUSH name, although both of them confirmed that several drummers reached out to them in the days after the legendary drummer's passing about the possibility of stepping in for Neil.