DANZIG Postpones Shows Due To 'Tour Bus Shortage'

DANZIG has postponed two shows on his upcoming tour with BEHEMOTH, TWIN TEMPLE and MIDNIGHT due to a "tour bus shortage."

The Las Vegas concert, previously scheduled for August 25, will now take place on September 22 at The Theatre at Virgin Hotels, while the Southern California date has been moved from Norco, California's SilverLakes Park on August 26 to Ontario, California's Toyota Arena on September 23.

On August 4, DANZIG's social media was updated with the following statement: "Due to the current Tour Bus Shortage we are forced to move the Las Vegas & SoCal Shows to the end of the Tour Sept. 22 & 23 in order to secure a Tour Bus. The Las Vegas Show will remain in the Same Venue for the Friday Sept. 22 date but the SoCal Show had to be moved to The Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA for Sat. Sept. 23."

DANZIG's upcoming shows will see Glenn Danzig and his bandmates will perform their classic debut album in its entirety.

"Danzig" was released in August 1988 via producer Rick Rubin's then-new label Def American Recordings. It remains the band's best-selling album, having been certified platinum in the U.S. for sales in excess of a million copies.

When DANZIG, the band, grew out of the MISFITS/SAMHAIN lineage in 1987, leader Glenn Danzig went into the new project with even grander ambitions and a long-term design. Between 1977 and 1987, the MISFITS' horror-punk morphed into the darker, occult-steeped SAMHAIN. When producer and record mogul Rick Rubin showed interest in signing SAMHAIN to his Def Jam label and producing their first record, the band yet again evolved, and DANZIG was born.

1988's "Danzig" debut stripped away the creepy dissonance of SAMHAIN and replaced it with a focused sensibility. It rocked hard and aimed for the gut; it was primal and memorable, a straightforward howl of sinister rock and roll played by a band of four who locked tight in their vision and looked unified in their presentation.