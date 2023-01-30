DARK FUNERAL And CATTLE DECAPITATION Confirmed For 2023 'Decibel Magazine Tour'

The longest-running metal tour in North America is back! "The Decibel Magazine Tour" returns in May as Swedish black metal legends DARK FUNERAL headline Decibel magazine's now-decade-plus annual trek. Tour support comes from California progressive death/grind heroes CATTLE DECAPITATION, Ohio death metal destroyers 200 STAB WOUNDS and Adirondack atmospheric black metal phenom BLACKBRAID.

"North America, we will soon meet again. And this time we're coming back to headline the epic 'Decibel Magazine Tour' — what an honor," says DARK FUNERAL guitarist/founder Lord Ahriman. "We have already prepared a new and absolutely amazing setlist. You will be in for a massive treat this time, no doubt."

"Excited to be hitting the USA again and playing more than just one new song this time," exclaims CATTLE DECAPITATION vocalist Travis Ryan. "DARK FUNERAL are great guys, and we look forward to jamming alongside them; Metal Blade Records has told us many good things about labelmates 200 STAB WOUNDS so it will be good to finally meet and see them! What BLACKBRAID is doing is super sick, and we do love our black metal, so all in all its looking to be quite an awesome run!"

Presented by Metal Blade Records, and sponsored by Pull The Plug Patches, Century Media, IndieMerchStore, Upstate Records, Sauce Leopard and Savage Lands, tickets for the 2023 "Decibel Magazine Tour" go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m. local time, and can be found at this location.

"The Decibel Magazine Tour" 2023 dates

May 11 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

May 12 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

May 13 - El Rey - Albuquerque, NM

May 15 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

May 16 - Empire Control Room - Austin, TX

May 17 - The Warehouse - Houston, TX

May 19 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

May 20 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

May 21 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

May 23 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

May 24 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY *

May 26 - Club Soda - Montreal, QC

May 27 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

May 28 - Crofoot Ballroom - Pontiac, MI

May 30 - The Metro - Chicago, IL

May 31 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

June 02 - The Summit - Denver, CO

June 03 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

June 05 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

June 06 - The Vogue Theater - Vancouver, BC

June 07 - The Roseland Ballroom -Portland, OR

June 09 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

June 10 - Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA

* no BLACKBRAID