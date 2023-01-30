  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

DARK FUNERAL And CATTLE DECAPITATION Confirmed For 2023 'Decibel Magazine Tour'

January 30, 2023

The longest-running metal tour in North America is back! "The Decibel Magazine Tour" returns in May as Swedish black metal legends DARK FUNERAL headline Decibel magazine's now-decade-plus annual trek. Tour support comes from California progressive death/grind heroes CATTLE DECAPITATION, Ohio death metal destroyers 200 STAB WOUNDS and Adirondack atmospheric black metal phenom BLACKBRAID.

"North America, we will soon meet again. And this time we're coming back to headline the epic 'Decibel Magazine Tour' — what an honor," says DARK FUNERAL guitarist/founder Lord Ahriman. "We have already prepared a new and absolutely amazing setlist. You will be in for a massive treat this time, no doubt."

"Excited to be hitting the USA again and playing more than just one new song this time," exclaims CATTLE DECAPITATION vocalist Travis Ryan. "DARK FUNERAL are great guys, and we look forward to jamming alongside them; Metal Blade Records has told us many good things about labelmates 200 STAB WOUNDS so it will be good to finally meet and see them! What BLACKBRAID is doing is super sick, and we do love our black metal, so all in all its looking to be quite an awesome run!"

Presented by Metal Blade Records, and sponsored by Pull The Plug Patches, Century Media, IndieMerchStore, Upstate Records, Sauce Leopard and Savage Lands, tickets for the 2023 "Decibel Magazine Tour" go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m. local time, and can be found at this location.

"The Decibel Magazine Tour" 2023 dates

May 11 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA
May 12 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ
May 13 - El Rey - Albuquerque, NM
May 15 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX
May 16 - Empire Control Room - Austin, TX
May 17 - The Warehouse - Houston, TX
May 19 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL
May 20 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA
May 21 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC
May 23 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD
May 24 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY *
May 26 - Club Soda - Montreal, QC
May 27 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON
May 28 - Crofoot Ballroom - Pontiac, MI
May 30 - The Metro - Chicago, IL
May 31 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN
June 02 - The Summit - Denver, CO
June 03 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT
June 05 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA
June 06 - The Vogue Theater - Vancouver, BC
June 07 - The Roseland Ballroom -Portland, OR
June 09 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA
June 10 - Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA

* no BLACKBRAID

Find more on Dark funeral
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).