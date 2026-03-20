CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's WOODY WEATHERMAN Praises New Drummer NICK SHABATURA: 'He's Awesome'

In a new interview with Shawn Ratches of Laughingmonkeymusic, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY guitarist Woody Weatherman spoke about the band's latest two additions, bassist Bobby "Rock" Landgraf and drummer Nick Shabatura. Regarding how Bobby ended up joining the group, Woody said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "[We were] buddies. [He's] just a great friend. We know he's a fantastic musician. His main instrument's a guitar, but he's pretty prolific on that four-string too. And, of course, he had worked with [CORROSION OF CONFORMITY guitarist/vocalist Pepper] Keenan in DOWN before. Kirk [Windstein] couldn't make some [DOWN] tours, and Bobby stepped in as the second guitarist in DOWN. And we had played shows with Bobby's other band, HONKY, [his] long-running band. So we knew him. And we know we get along. And that plays a big part in it too. You don't wanna get somebody in there that you don't get along with. That wouldn't work… [We also want] somebody that's familiar with road travel, 'cause that's a big part of what we do. We're kind road dogs. We're getting ready to do that again coming up. We're gonna be out for quite a while. So it's important."

Woody went on to say that Shabatura "is gonna be the touring drummer" for CORROSION OF CONFORMITY. "[He's] a fellow out of Chicago who was recommended by Charlie Benante [ANTHRAX and PANTERA drummer]." Referencing drummer Stanton Moore, who played on CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's 2005 album "In The Arms Of God" and laid down the drum tracks for C.O.C.'s upcoming double album, "Good God / Baad Man", Woody continued: "We played Stanton some of [Nick's] stuff he was doing, and Stanton was, like, 'That's your guy for the road. He's awesome.' And Nick came down a week or two ago and we did some rehearsing and it was awesome. So we're set. We never would've heard of Nick if not for Charlie bringing it up. So hats off to Charlie for sending him our way."

Shabatura has previously played with DESECRATE THE HOUR and the Chicago-based NIRVANA tribute band SMELLS LIKE NIRVANA.

Earlier in the month, Moore gave Shabatura's addition to CORROSION OF CONFORMITY his blessing, writing on social media: "I approve this message! I went by rehearsals in Riffississippi the other day to meet and hang with Nick. He is an amazing drummer and a super cool guy. He showed up having completely done his homework and already sounds great playing with the band.

"The plan was always for me to make this record with the guys and then to find somebody to do the touring. Well, we found the guy and he is Nick Shabatura! Thanks Charlie Benante for the recommendation".

"Good God / Baad Man" is set for release on April 3 via Nuclear Blast.

Much has gone down in the CORROSION OF CONFORMITY universe since their last album smacked us upside the head. Back in 2018, when "No Cross No Crown" dropped like a rock 'n' roll atom bomb, the tried-and-true CORROSION OF CONFORMITY lineup of Pepper Keenan (vocals, guitar),Woody Weatherman (guitar),Reed Mullin (drums) and Mike Dean (bass) was still going strong. Four brothers united in a decades-long history kicked off by a roving pack of teenage punks in Raleigh, North Carolina circa 1982.

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's first four albums left a permanent mark on headbangers, longhairs, and street punks everywhere: Underground classics "Eye For An Eye" (1984) and "Animosity" (1985) followed by slightly more overground bangers "Blind" (1991) and "Deliverance" (1994). By the time CORROSION OF CONFORMITY carved off "No Cross No Crown" nearly a quarter century later, they were legends in their own time, revered by two generations of punk, metal, and rock fans.

Then tragedy struck: In January 2020, Mullin left this earthly plane. It was a devastating blow, both personally and professionally. How do you replace a brother? You can't. All you can do is soldier on in his memory. Which is what the rest of CORROSION OF CONFORMITY did — until COVID-19 shut down the globe. Then Dean decided to go his own way. It was an amicable split, but it left Pepper and Woody to contemplate their next move. They brought in Moore, who played on "In The Arms Of God". They brought in Landgraf, who did time with Pepper in DOWN when he wasn't terrorizing the locals in his own band HONKY.

Produced by Grammy Award winner Warren Riker (FUGEES, DOWN, CATHEDRAL) and featuring cover art by famed New Orleans artist Scott Guion, "Good God / Baad Man" was recorded at Blak Shak Studios in Riffissippi, USA, Dockside Studios in Maurice, Louisiana, and BEE GEES legend Barry Gibb's home studio in Miami, Florida.

In support of "Good God / Baad Man", CORROSION OF CONFORMITY will return to stages this spring on a North American headlining tour with support provided by WHORES and CROBOT.

Photo credit: Danin Drahos