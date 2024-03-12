DARK TRANQUILLITY Announces Fall 2024 European Tour With MOONSPELL, WOLFHEART And HIRAES

Gothenburg's melodic death metal pioneers DARK TRANQUILLITY will celebrate the release of their upcoming album "Endtime Signals" with a one-month European tour throughout 12 countries, supported by MOONSPELL, WOLFHEART and HIRAES.

DARK TRANQUILLITY comments: "We're extremely excited to make the first of many tour announcements in support of our upcoming 'Endtime Signals' album! Together with our friends in MOONSPELL, WOLFHEART and HIRAES, we'll embark on a fantastic month-long trek that starts in Berlin and ends in our hometown of Gothenburg. We're immensely proud of the songs on the new album and can't wait to share them with all of you in a live setting. This will be phenomenal."

Having freshly released their new single "The Last Imagination" on March 7 through Century Media Records, DARK TRANQUILLITY set the tone for their new musical journey. During the first 48 hours, the track managed to reach more than 100,000 streams on Spotify.

DARK TRANQUILLITY "Endtime Signals" European tour with MOONSPELL, WOLFHEART and HIRAES:

Oct. 31 - DE - Berlin @ Astra

Nov. 01 - CZ - Prague @ Meetfactory

Nov. 02 - DE - Leipzig @ Hellraiser

Nov. 03 - DE - Cologne @ Live Music Hall

Nov. 05 - UK - London @ O2 Academy Islington

Nov. 06 - NL - Eindhoven @ Effenaar

Nov. 07 - DE - Munich @ Backstage

Nov. 09 - BE - Kortijk @ Hells Balls Festival

Nov. 10 - FR - Paris @ La Machine

Nov. 11 - FR - Toulouse @ Bikini

Nov. 13 - ES - Barcelona @ Salamandra

Nov. 14 - ES - Pamplona @ Totem

Nov. 15 - ES - Madrid @ Shoko

Nov. 16 - ES - Santander @ Escenario

Nov. 18 - FR - Lyon @ La Rayonne

Nov. 19 - DE - Lindau @ Vaudeville

Nov. 20 - HU - Budapest @ Barba Negra

Nov. 21 - AT - Vienna @ Arena

Nov. 22 - DE - Karlsruhe @ Substage

Nov. 24 - DK - Copenhagen @ Pumpehuset

Nov. 26 - NO - Oslo @ Vulkan Arena

Nov. 28 - SE - Stockholm @ Fryshuset Klubben

Nov. 29 - SE - Örebro @ Club 700

Nov. 30 - SE - Gothenburg @ Filmstudion

"Endtime Signals" will arrive on August 16 via Century Media Records. The visualizer for the LP's first single, "The Last Imagination", can be seen below.

Notably, "Endtime Signals" not only marks the thirteenth studio album of the band, but also their tenth album collaboration with Century Media Records. Building on the success of previous releases such as "Atoma" (2016),which climbed up to No. 2 in the Swedish album charts, and "Moment" (2020),which earned the band a Swedish Grammis award, the band is set to continue to redefine and deliver a top-tier musical experience with "Endtime Signals".

"Welcome to the world of DARK TRANQUILLITY once again," the band says. "It's been a while since 'Moment' and we've gone through quite a lot in order to end up where we find ourselves today. But as we can reveal the first single from the upcoming 'Endtime Signals', the feeling is that of pride, accomplishment, and a fair bit of relief. 'The Last Imagination' showcases one of many facets of what we feel is our most diverse album to date."

The band continues: "Going back to what we fundamentally feel is the core of DARK TRANQUILLITY, with a partly new lineup, has been a tremendous experience. It gave us the opportunity to re-evaluate and view what we have built from a new and exciting perspective. This resulted in a focused and intense writing period where we have discovered aspects of our music anew and taken certain elements of it further than before. Joakim Strandberg Nilson has delivered above and beyond in terms of drumming, with Christian Jansson following through in fierce and precise fashion. This has driven the writing and recording process to feel challenging, different and inspiring in the best way possible."

Discussing the album as a whole, the band offers: "Thematically. The album deals with where we are heading, what has truly and fundamentally changed in us and how we find ways to cope with it. It has been hard finding that spark of positivity lately and there is a sense of grief running through the course of the album. Not only in the sense of mourning what we have lost on a personal level, but also where our sacrifices have taken us. 'The Last Imagination' in particular takes this to its logical conclusion and talks of what we leave behind and how hard it is for us to grasp that our significance might not be what we imagined.

"The breadth of the album is something we have worked hard at and we believe that this first song gives an indication if not a full picture of what is in store. There is ferocious speed, grinding brutality and haunting melodies of devastating loss to come. This is us making good on our promise to ourselves and our continuing mission."

"The Last Imagination" stands as a beacon of DARK TRANQUILLITY's unparalleled artistry: The band delves into the depths of the human experience and reflects on the impermanence of life, with a profound lyrical narrative and captivating melodies. This single challenges listeners to confront the finality of their stories, unheard and untold.

Accompanying the release, Niklas Sundin, former guitarist and longstanding collaborator of the band, has crafted captivating visual elements, including the visualizer for "The Last Imagination".

The album release date, August 16, was strategically chosen: It is no coincidence that the album reveal collides with the infamous Summer Breeze in Dinkelsbühl, Germany and DARK TRANQUILLITY's performance at the festival. As a special celebration for the reveal of their new album, the band will give a burning live performance, playing and partying into the release of "Endtime Signals" live on stage.

Before returning to Europe for the festival summer, DARK TRANQUILLITY will play shows in Turkey, South America, and Tunisia in April and May.

DARK TRANQUILLITY is:

Mikael Stanne - Vocals

Johan Reinholdz - Guitar

Martin Brändström - Electronics

Christian Jansson - Bass

Joakim Strandberg Nilsson - Drums

Photo credit: Krichan Wihlborg