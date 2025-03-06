DARK TRANQUILLITY Announces Fall 2025 European Tour With SOEN And EQUILIBRIUM

Swedish melodic death metal pioneers DARK TRANQUILLITY will embark on a fall 2025 European headlining tour. Support on the trek will come from SOEN, EQUILIBRIUM and IOTUNN.

Exclusive pre-sale tickets for all the German shows are available now via Eventim. General ticket sales will start Monday, March 10 at 10:00 a.m. CET.

Tour dates:

Sep. 24 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

Sep. 25 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

Sep. 26 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

Sep. 27 - Trezzo Sull’Adda, Italy - Metalitalia.com Festival

Sep. 28 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

Sep. 29 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVrendenburg

Sep. 30 - Paris, France - Bataclan

Oct. 01 - Langen, Germany - Neue Stadthalle

Oct. 02 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

Oct. 03 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller

Oct. 04 - Osnabrück, Germany - Die Botschaft

Oct. 05 - Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus

Oct. 06 - Prague, Czech Republic - SaSaZu

Oct. 07 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

Oct. 09 - Linz, Austria - Posthof

Oct. 10 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

Oct. 11 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventzentrum

Oct. 12 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

DARK TRANQUILLITY's latest album "Endtime Signals", came out last August via Century Media Records.

Notably, "Endtime Signals" not only marks DARK TRANQUILLITY's thirteenth studio album, but also the band's tenth album collaboration with Century Media Records. Building on the success of previous releases such as "Atoma" (2016),which climbed up to No. 2 in the Swedish album charts, and "Moment" (2020),which earned the band a Swedish Grammis award, the band is set to continue to redefine and deliver a top-tier musical experience with "Endtime Signals".

DARK TRANQUILLITY said: "Going back to what we fundamentally feel is the core of DARK TRANQUILLITY, with a partly new lineup, has been a tremendous experience. It gave us the opportunity to re-evaluate and view what we have built from a new and exciting perspective. This resulted in a focused and intense writing period where we have discovered aspects of our music anew and taken certain elements of it further than before. Joakim Strandberg Nilson has delivered above and beyond in terms of drumming, with Christian Jansson following through in fierce and precise fashion. This has driven the writing and recording process to feel challenging, different and inspiring in the best way possible."

Discussing the album as a whole, the band offered: "Thematically. the album deals with where we are heading, what has truly and fundamentally changed in us and how we find ways to cope with it. It has been hard finding that spark of positivity lately and there is a sense of grief running through the course of the album. Not only in the sense of mourning what we have lost on a personal level, but also where our sacrifices have taken us. 'The Last Imagination' in particular takes this to its logical conclusion and talks of what we leave behind and how hard it is for us to grasp that our significance might not be what we imagined.

"The breadth of the album is something we have worked hard at and we believe that this first song gives an indication if not a full picture of what is in store. There is ferocious speed, grinding brutality and haunting melodies of devastating loss to come. This is us making good on our promise to ourselves and our continuing mission."

DARK TRANQUILLITY is:

Mikael Stanne - Vocals

Johan Reinholdz - Guitar

Martin Brändström - Electronics

Christian Jansson - Bass

Joakim Strandberg Nilsson - Drums

Photo credit: Alessandro di Martino