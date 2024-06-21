DARK TRANQUILLITY Shares 'Not Nothing' Single From Upcoming 'Endtime Signals' Album

Swedish melodic death metal pioneers DARK TRANQUILLITY have released "Not Nothing", the third single from their upcoming album "Endtime Signals", due out on August 16 via Century Media Records.

According to a press release, "Not Nothing" "is about the insignificance of humanity in the big scheme of things. This philosophical provocation fits seamlessly in the overall gloomy themes of 'Endtime Signals'."

In addition, the eagerly awaited pre-order phase of "Endtime Signals" has started, and fans worldwide are now able to secure their copies of the various LP and CD formats as well as the digital version of "Endtime Signals".

DARK TRANQUILLITY vocalist Mikael Stanne comments: "Finally, we can announce that the pre-orders for 'Endtime Signals' start today. And to mark this monumental occasion, we also have a brand new single for you fine folks. 'Not Nothing' is an existential piece of 'Endtime Signals' that we feel showcases some of the diversity that the album holds. Turn up the volume and let us know what you think!"

Notably, "Endtime Signals" not only marks the thirteenth studio album of the band, but also their tenth album collaboration with Century Media Records. Building on the success of previous releases such as "Atoma" (2016),which climbed up to No. 2 in the Swedish album charts, and "Moment" (2020),which earned the band a Swedish Grammis award, the band is set to continue to redefine and deliver a top-tier musical experience with "Endtime Signals".

In March, DARK TRANQUILLITY released the visualizer for the LP's first single, "The Last Imagination".

"Welcome to the world of DARK TRANQUILLITY once again," the band said. "It's been a while since 'Moment' and we've gone through quite a lot in order to end up where we find ourselves today. But as we can reveal the first single from the upcoming 'Endtime Signals', the feeling is that of pride, accomplishment, and a fair bit of relief."

The band continued: "Going back to what we fundamentally feel is the core of DARK TRANQUILLITY, with a partly new lineup, has been a tremendous experience. It gave us the opportunity to re-evaluate and view what we have built from a new and exciting perspective. This resulted in a focused and intense writing period where we have discovered aspects of our music anew and taken certain elements of it further than before. Joakim Strandberg Nilson has delivered above and beyond in terms of drumming, with Christian Jansson following through in fierce and precise fashion. This has driven the writing and recording process to feel challenging, different and inspiring in the best way possible."

Discussing the album as a whole, the band offered: "Thematically. the album deals with where we are heading, what has truly and fundamentally changed in us and how we find ways to cope with it. It has been hard finding that spark of positivity lately and there is a sense of grief running through the course of the album. Not only in the sense of mourning what we have lost on a personal level, but also where our sacrifices have taken us. 'The Last Imagination' in particular takes this to its logical conclusion and talks of what we leave behind and how hard it is for us to grasp that our significance might not be what we imagined.

"The breadth of the album is something we have worked hard at and we believe that this first song gives an indication if not a full picture of what is in store. There is ferocious speed, grinding brutality and haunting melodies of devastating loss to come. This is us making good on our promise to ourselves and our continuing mission."

"The Last Imagination" stands as a beacon of DARK TRANQUILLITY's unparalleled artistry: The band delves into the depths of the human experience and reflects on the impermanence of life, with a profound lyrical narrative and captivating melodies. This single challenges listeners to confront the finality of their stories, unheard and untold.

Accompanying the release, Niklas Sundin, former guitarist and longstanding collaborator of the band, has crafted captivating visual elements, including the visualizer for "The Last Imagination".

Released in May, the video for the LP's second single, "Unforgivable", came into being while the band was on the road. Shot during the band's tours in Turkey and Mexico, the clip is a manifest of DARK TRANQUILLITY's live energy and presence, and a dedication to their loyal fans all over the world.

Stanne said: "Shot during our recent tours of Turkey and Mexico, the 'Unforgivable' clip showcases the band in its true element. From the intense drums of Joakim Strandberg Nilsson to the thunderous bass of Christian Jansson, the song is propelled forward at a pace not heard from the band in many years. Ripping guitars hold the structure fast as the electronic elements further emphasize the urgency and desperation of the track. A fresh surge of creativity and renewed vigor sparked this song that lyrically draws strength from frustration and helplessness in the face of oppression."

The album release date, August 16, was strategically chosen: It is no coincidence that the album reveal collides with the infamous Summer Breeze in Dinkelsbühl, Germany and DARK TRANQUILLITY's performance at the festival. As a special celebration for the reveal of their new album, the band will give a burning live performance, playing and partying into the release of "Endtime Signals" live on stage.

DARK TRANQUILLITY is:

Mikael Stanne - Vocals

Johan Reinholdz - Guitar

Martin Brändström - Electronics

Christian Jansson - Bass

Joakim Strandberg Nilsson - Drums

Photo credit: Alessandro di Martino