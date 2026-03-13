GODSMACK Announces 'Live At Mohegan Sun' Concert Film

GODSMACK will release a new concert film, "Live At Mohegan Sun", on May 1. The effort will be made available as a Blu-ray/CD and on 2LP vinyl.

After 20 million records sold, 25 Top 10 hits and six platinum records, GODSMACK returned home to New England in the fall of 2024 with an emotional show marking the end of an era for the band as longtime members Tony Rombola (guitar) and Shannon Larkin (drums) took their final curtain.

Recorded live on October 26, 2024 at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, the show featured the band's greatest hits and the legendary "Battle Of The Drums" in a hard-hitting send-off for the GODSMACK brothers.

"Live At Mohegan Sun" was directed by Daniel E. Catullo III and produced by GODSMACK frontman Sully Erna.

Sully commented: "In February of 1995 something incredible happened to me that changed my life forever…. it was the birth of GODSMACK. Thirty years later, on October 26, 2024, another major pivotal moment in my life happened and will once again, change my life forever.

"Fans, friends and family around the world, I could not be more proud or excited to share with all of you the most incredible, piece of work this band has ever been able to capture on film.

This new live concert that we are releasing on Blu-ray, CD and vinyl is everything you could ever ask for as a fan of our music, our journey through our career, and our individual personalities.

"Words are simply not enough to translate to you how epic and important this show is. It's exciting, it's powerful, and it's incredibly emotional being the last time you will ever see all four original members doing what we do best onstage together, in a sold-out venue at Mohegan Sun Arena. So soak it all in, even the bonus features. I even encourage you to watch the bonus features first. It's hard for me to not tear up every time I have watched this.

"Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of rock n roll history. Because since the honorable departure of Shannon and Tony, this really is the final curtain call for the GODSMACK you have known and loved, for over 30 years.

"Thank you ALL for your loyalty, love and support. Without you, this incredibly special concert could not have been captured. And all though this may end a very important chapter in our lives, fret not, as a new one opens, because the best is still yet to come!"

The first preview of "Live At Mohegan Sun", in the form of the song "When Legends Rise", can be seen below.

Track listing:

01. Surrender

02. You And I

03. When Legends Rise

04. 1000hp

05. Cryin' Like A Bitch!!

06. Speak

07. Straight Out Of Line

08. Awake

09. Keep Away

10. Voodoo

11. Battle Of The Drums

12. Whatever

13. Under Your Scars

14. Bulletproof

15. I Stand Alone

GODSMACK recently announced "The Rise Of Rock" 2026 tour, a North American run featuring special guests STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and DOROTHY. Promoted by Live Nation, the trek will kick off Sunday, May 10 in Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live and make stops across the U.S. and Toronto, Canada, including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, and California, before wrapping Saturday, September 26 at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Nampa, Idaho.

In April 2025, GODSMACK confirmed Larkin and Rombola's departures. In a statement at the time, Erna said that Rombola and Larkin "decided to retire from the band permanently, on good terms, but for no other reason than to fulfill their desire to live a more simple and quiet life away from touring."

He added: "Their departure marks the end of an era, but it also opens the door for new and exciting possibilities. We want to assure you that Shannon and Tony will always be part of our family, and their contributions will forever echo in our music. We respect their decisions and support them wholeheartedly as they pursue their own individual paths.

"Robbie [Merrill, GODSMACK bassist] and I are also excited to explore new directions, and although we have not made any permanent decisions about who may replace Tony and Shannon, we will be continuing this journey together, and we look forward to sharing the decisions we make with all of you as they happen."

GODSMACK kicked off its 2025 European tour on March 22, 2025 at Arena 8888 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The day before the Sofia concert, Erna told Elena Rozberg of Bulgaria's Z-Rock radio station that "personal things" were preventing Tony and Shannon from taking part in the trek and explained that "a couple of guest musicians" — drummer Will Hunt of EVANESCENCE and guitarist Sam Koltun of DOROTHY — were playing with GODSMACK while he and Merrill were " trying to figure out exactly what's happening".

In a since-deleted video shared on Facebook, Larkin addressed his absence from GODSMACK's spring 2025 tour, saying: "Well, there's been lots of speculation about [why Tony and I are not on the road].

"First of all, I just wanna thank everybody for the outpouring of texts, all my family and friends. I'm okay. Tony's okay. But we did quit the band last year, after lots of talking to Sully and Robbie. And they understood that we didn't wanna tour anymore — that's the reason — and we understood that they wanted to tour. And so we understood each other. And in the end, GODSMACK's out there touring and we are happily here living our lives.

"Look, it's not a physical thing. We wanna be home with everything that we love.

"[It's been] 40 years — think of that; 40 years I've been touring. 28 years for Rombola. And we're getting a little older, so we decided to quit it. And that's it.

"But thanks. And we love you all, the fans and everything.

"This wasn't a bad thing, and I know it looks like it, but I will talk more about it in the future. But it's all love. We're brothers for life with Sully and Robbie, and we wish Will and Sam the best. And all the fans, keep going [to the shows]. They're kicking fucking ass.

"As Sully said at the very end, all good things must come to an end. So GODSMACK didn't come to an end — it's just a new chapter for them — and it's certainly a new chapter for Tony and I. And we're already making music, and everybody's happy. So be happy, people."

Larkin joined GODSMACK in 2002 after cutting his teeth with WRATHCHILD (later WRATCHILD AMERICA and SOULS AT ZERO) before getting picked up by UGLY KID JOE in time for a taste of their zenith.

Tony had been the lead guitarist and backing vocalist for GODSMACK since the mid-1990s following the departure of Lee Richards.

GODSMACK's latest album, "Lighting Up The Sky", was released in February 2023 via BMG. The LP was co-produced by Erna and Andrew "Mudrock" Murdock (AVENGED SEVENFOLD, ALICE COOPER).

The first single from "Lighting Up The Sky", "Surrender", which arrived in September 2022, marked the first release from GODSMACK in four years, following their globally acclaimed and gold-certified 2018 album "When Legends Rise", which earned the Erna-fronted outfit a No. 1 spot across U.S. Hard Rock, Rock, and Alternative album charts.