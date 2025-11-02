DARK TRANQUILLITY's MIKAEL STANNE On AT THE GATES' TOMAS LINDBERG: 'He's Always Been An Incredibly Important Part Of The Swedish Metal Scene'

In a new interview with Luisina Reynoso of Argentina's Cuero Y Metal, DARK TRANQUILLITY and THE HALO EFECT frontman Mikael Stanne spoke about the recent passing of AT THE GATES vocalist Tomas "Tompa" Lindberg. Asked what Lindberg meant to the metal scene in Gothenburg, Sweden, Stanne said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We kind of grew up in the same part of town; he was a very close neighbor to me. And he was two years older, and he had a lot of experience. He started in the metal scene early. He had a fanzine. He had a band when he was 15. And he was just such a dedicated and passionate music fan, and it was really contagious. The way that he spoke about music and the way that he thought about music and kind of lived through music was infectious. Everybody around him kind of started to feel the same way, and he loved to kind of spread the music that he loved. So we spent a lot of time just at home in his room listening to demos and cassettes and live tapes and things that he got through his fanzine or that he would collect or buy from all over the world. And I was a collector as well, and we bonded over that."

Stanne continued: "He had GROTESQUE, his first band, and it was this insane black metal band. And I went to see them all the time. And I couldn't believe it because he was such a nice, gentle, very courteous and well-mannered, soft-spoken guy, but on stage he was an absolute beast. And it was pentagrams and inverted crosses and blood and skulls and shit, and it was the coolest thing in the world. And I was 15, 16, as I went to these shows, and it was the coolest thing in the world. And, of course, once AT THE GATES started, that inspired us a lot, but I think in general he was kind of the hub that we all gathered around. The metal community was small but very, very passionate at the time."

Stanne added: "There was this bus line that went from the suburb where we lived to the city, and me and Tompa got on the first stop, then the next stop was Anders Fridén and the other guys from DARK TRANQUILLITY. Two more stops and there was the guys from TIAMAT and Peter Iwers from IN FLAMES. And two more stops was Anders and Jonas [Björler] from AT THE GATES. And then we were in town. And then we would sit in a park with a tape recorder and listen to music and drink beer, basically. That's how we grew up and how we all became friends and how this scene kind of started and how the Gothenburg metal scene started to come alive. And he was the kind of hub that brought people together because his passion and his kind of serious… He took it very seriously. This music should be serious, even though it was all about very random stuff, like anything from grisly death metal, like AUTOPSY or political punk or whatever, he was into it and he took it seriously. And so did we, because of him. And he started working at the local record store and he would always recommend stuff. And then I started working there as well. And it was just one of those things that he inspired and encouraged. And, of course, we always went to their rehearsal room, and then we had rehearsal rooms next to each other for years, so we were hanging out in each other's rooms and talk about music, listen to whatever new songs, they were cooking and while we were writing. And it was the same for all the bands in Gothenburg. And then, of course, the way that he was on stage and the way he sang was also for me, as a wannabe singer at the time, that's everything I wanted. Even though at the time it was just black metal, but it was deadly serious, and it was incredible to see how into it he was, and that inspired me to become a vocalist as well. And then, of course, in the last 20 years or so, it's been something else. We've just been friends going to shows together and going out to drink together and hanging out, but he's always been an incredibly important part of the Swedish metal scene, because he everybody knows him and he knows everybody. It's that simple."

Referencing the fact that Tomas died after being diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC),a rare, slow-growing but aggressive cancer that typically develops in the salivary glands, particularly the minor salivary glands of the head and neck, Mikael said: "Of course I've known that he was sick for years, or a year and a half, and so it's been really difficult to kind of live with that and knowing that the worst might happen. But we always kind of remained very hopeful and positive up until the end. So, yeah, it's been really difficult, but, fortunately, all of his friends are also my friends, of course. And so it's been a good community to kind of talk to and hang out with them. We have a lot of kind of gatherings planned that we can just sit and talk about him and kind of remember the good stuff."

Stanne previously spoke about Lindberg this past September in an interview with Chile's PowerOfMetal.cl. Mikael said at the time: "I met [Tomas] when I was 14. I went with a friend to their rehearsal room in the basement of Kristian Wåhlin, [also known as] Necrolord, who's the cover painter for [DARK TRANQUILLITY's] 'The Gallery' [album], for instance. And they were rehearsing with GROTESQUE that later became [AT THE GATES], or before [they formed] AT THE GATES. And it blew me away. I saw a band that played music live in a basement. And I'd never seen that before. And it was crazy, insane black metal stuff. And I was so inspired by it and kind of awestruck by it. And so we started hanging out, and Tomas showed me tons of music that he had found through his fanzine and through his kind of tape-trading and record collecting. And yeah, we became instant friends, and [we'd been friends] since then."

Mikael continued: "More than anything, I think Tompa really inspired the scene, because he was kind of that central figure for everything that kind of went on in Gothenburg at the time. He was so passionate about it, and he was so into it, and he knew every band, and he knew about everything that was going on in the scene. So, if you needed anything, if you had any questions or you wanted to know something, or you wanted to kind of be inspired, you just go to him. And he was always there. So without him, there would be no Gothenburg death metal scene; that's just a fact. [With] his kind of integrity, he took this music very incredibly serious. And when I kind of discovered extreme metal through bands like KREATOR and CANNIBAL CORPSE, whatever it was, I was kind of, like, 'I don't know what this is. I love it, but I don't know if it's serious or not.' But he showed me that, 'No. Come on. This is serious.' There are some bands that take this very seriously, and there are lyrics that matter. It's not just horror movie stuff. And so when I started writing, I wanted it to matter and be serious and with serious issues or problems or what have you. And it's because of how he showed me what music could and should be. So, yeah, without him there would be no [Gothenburg] death metal scene. So we're eternally grateful. And I miss him like crazy."

Speaking about Tomas's death, Mikael said: "It's been a horrible two years knowing that he was struggling and kind of battling this disease. And everybody thought, of course, 'Yeah, it's gonna be fine. [He's] gonna power through [it].' But a couple months ago we realized that it's worse than we thought. And now this happened. And, yeah, it's devastating."

Lindberg received the diagnosis in December 2023, which led to a major surgery that removed a large portion of the roof of his mouth. He had also undergone radiation treatment and had been on a path to recovery, but then doctors found traces of the cancer in early 2025. In May 2025, an undisclosed "setback" placed Tomas in long-term care.

AT THE GATES released its definitive album, "Slaughter Of The Soul" — often regarded as one of the all-time greatest metal albums — on Earache in 1995, before touring the world and abruptly disbanding. Members of the band went on to play major roles in other notorious metal acts such as THE HAUNTED and CRADLE OF FILTH, before reforming in 2008, with Lindberg juggling his day job as a teacher with being a death metal frontman.

AT THE GATES' latest studio album, "The Nightmare Of Being", came out in 2021.

Lindberg revealed in a statement earlier this year that AT THE GATES recorded a new album before he underwent mouth surgery.

"The last version of the vocals, the ones that will end up on the album, were recorded in ONE day, mostly one takes, the DAY before the surgery, just to make sure we HAD the album, so to speak," the statement said. "So the vocals were actually recorded BEFORE the rest of the album.... a bit different, but it felt good to have it done."