LORDI's MR. LORDI Isn't Influenced By Any Modern Acts: 'I Don't Know Any Bands Or Artists Of Today'

In a new interview with NINE:32 | Music Magazine, Mr. Lordi of the Finnish hard rock band LORDI, whose members never appear without their elaborate ghoulish skeleton and zombie masks and makeup, spoke about the importance of sticking to his guns when it comes to the songwriting process. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah. 'cause the main thing is that because everything that comes out under the name of LORDI is true and genuine. That's what it is, because everything that I write, I write it for the smallest fucking target audience in the world, which is one person, which is myself. And everything I'm doing, whether it's music or the visuals or anything, it's just to please myself. And if anybody else likes it, it's a plus."

Asked if he is influenced by any modern rock artists, Mr. Lordi said: "No, no. I've gotta be honest. No. I mean, no — there's no modern artist that [I was influenced by]. I couldn't even name any fucking names. I don't know any bands or artists of today. I feel like an old geezer, but that's how it is. I'm soon 52, and I guess by the time I was, like, fucking 25, that's when my welcome center closed its doors and nothing new had come in."

LORDI's 19th studio album, "Limited Deadition", was released on March 21 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

Known for their theatrical style and unique blend of 1980s-inspired rock and heavy metal, LORDI's latest creation is a nostalgic celebration of retro '80s toys, infused with a fresh and powerful energy. Building on the success of their 2023 album "Screem Writers Guild", "Limited Deadition" ventures into heavier riffs and faster tempos, creating a soundscape that is both familiar and invigorating.

Recorded at IluSound Studio and Finnvox Studios in Helsinki, "Limited Deadition" was produced by Mr. Lordi, mixed by Ilkka Herkman and mastered by Pauli Saastamoinen. As always, Mr. Lordi took charge of the album's striking artwork and layout, channeling his passion for '80s memorabilia into every detail.

The thematic heart of "Limited Deadition" lies in Mr. Lordi's lifelong obsession with collecting, inspired by the action figures and toys of his childhood.

The album opens with "SCG XIX The Hexecutioners", setting the stage for an exciting blend of cinematic and melodic heavy rock. Tracks like "Legends Are Made Of Clichés" and "Skelephant In The Room" highlight LORDI's knack for creating larger-than-life anthems. Meanwhile, the poignant ballad "Collectable" reflects on the fleeting value of physical objects in a digital world, while the title track, "Limited Deadition", makes a bold statement celebrating collectors and their passion.

Earlier this year, Mr. Lordi was asked by Metal Covenant how he personally has been affected by how the music industry has changed over the last couple of decades. He responded: "Well, digitalization is the root of all evil. You know, it started slowly, but when it hit over the music business, it hit hard. And the music business wasn't ready. And I still feel grudge against that. You know, if I get angry at something, I will never recover from that. I will never forgive. I mean, there are so many levels on this shit.

"I think that the whole streaming of music, the whole not paying the artists that is there, the whole downfall of the physical albums, all that, it's just because of fucking digitalization and Internet, and then later on social media," he continued. "And I refuse to be part of that. I have to be, but in my personal life I'm not. I have never, for example, been on social media, for a second in my life. I've never had Facebook. Never been on Facebook, never been on Instagram, never been on any of that shit, and I will never fucking do it. I don't even read my fucking e-mails, unless somebody calls me and tells me that, 'Hey. You have an e-mail. Go read your e-mails.' And all my bills still come on paper to me. I pay extra for the companies to send me paper bills."