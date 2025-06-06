DARON MALAKIAN AND SCARS ON BROADWAY Announce First New Album Since 2018, 'Addicted To The Violence'

Fresh off the heels of SYSTEM OF A DOWN's triumphant sold-out South American stadium tour, DARON MALAKIAN AND SCARS ON BROADWAY returns today with "Killing Spree", a new song and music video. "Killing Spree" heralds the arrival of the Grammy Award-winning vocalist, songwriter and producer's anxiously awaited third full-length SCARS ON BROADWAY album, "Addicted To The Violence", due out on July 18.

Holding nothing back, "Killing Spree" sets the tone for this new chapter with provocative lyrics and an uncompromising, yet undeniable delivery — preparing us for an album that refuses to shy away from uncomfortable truths.

"It's a taboo topic people might be afraid to talk about," Malakian says of "Killing Spree". "Kids have rebelled forever. Mental disorders have always been there too. In the last 15 years, we've seen a generation that will walk into school and kill other students. I'm not glamorizing or advocating it. I'm just saying, 'The kids are on a fucking killing spree.' It's what I see in front of me. I'm not just talking about killings either. You'll see a lady who's getting beaten up on the subway and people around her aren't even helping; they're fucking recording on their iPhones. We had automatic weapons fifty years ago, and nobody was doing this. I blame the mindset. We now have a generation that is so detached and desensitized. They're totally unemotional and unempathetic. There's no respect for life."

Over the last few years, Malakian meticulously pieced together what would become "Addicted To The Violence". Once again, he helmed the project as its primary creator — composing, producing, and performing — with contributions from longtime bandmates Orbel Babayan (guitar) and Roman Lomtadze (drums).

"As far as the process goes," Malakian continues. "I'm always writing songs, because it's the only way I know how to live. It's my purpose. When I write, I try to stay honest. I don't put myself in a box, which is why you have both heavy and mid-tempo material. It takes you through different feelings, and that's what I've always done. If I was a painter, I wouldn't tell myself, 'I can't use these colors.' So, all the colors are available to me. All the emotions are also available, because we go through each one of them as people. I'm expressing everything I can."

Best known as a founding member of SYSTEM OF A DOWN and songwriter of iconic tracks such as "Chop Suey!" , "Toxicity" and "B.Y.O.B.", Malakian says, "I'm just as proud of SCARS as I am of SOAD. This is another musical outlet for me. I think it's some of the best stuff I have to offer. I'm blessed that I can still do this and write songs every day." "Addicted To The Violence" is a rollercoaster of aggression, vulnerability, satire, and soul.

"Addicted To The Violence" track listing:

01. Killing Spree

02. Satan Hussein

03. Done Me Wrong

04. The Shame Game

05. Destroy The Power

06. Your Lives Burn

07. Imposter

08. You Destroy You

09. Watch That Girl

10. Addicted To The Violence

As a songwriter, vocalist, producer, and guitarist / multi-instrumentalist, Grammy Award-winning Daron Malakian creates from a limitless palette. Like painting a moving target, he seamlessly integrates elements of rock, punk, metal, pop, psychedelia, electronic, and Armenian stylings into a living sound untethered from tradition and bound only to inspiration. The music grows and evolves with him. Under the moniker of DARON MALAKIAN AND SCARS ON BROADWAY, he continues to approach his craft with an alchemist's open heart, an absurdist's appreciation for the ridiculous, and an artist's attention to detail. Malakian introduced SCARS ON BROADWAY with its self-titled debut in 2008. The LP bowed in the Top 20 of the Billboard 200, spawning fan favorites such as "They Say", "Serious" and "Funny". The follow-up, "Dictator", arrived exactly a decade later during 2018. In addition to praise from Billboard, Revolver and more, Rolling Stone hailed it as one of the "20 Best Metal Albums of 2018."

The world initially got to know Malakian as a co-founder, songwriter, vocalist, producer (alongside Rick Rubin) and guitarist for SYSTEM OF A DOWN whose legacy encompasses global sales of over 42 million records, a Grammy Award and countless sold-out stadium shows. Now, the same creative instinct and internal compass have led him to "Addicted To The Violence", the third full-length offering from SCARS ON BROADWAY, introduced by the single "Killing Spree".

Photo credit: Travis Shinn