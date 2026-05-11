DAUGHTRY Announces 'Shock To The System (Deluxe)'

Multi-Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum rock powerhouse DAUGHTRY has announced "Shock To The System (Deluxe)" today. The deluxe release brings together the full scope of the band's acclaimed two-part project, "Shock To The System (Part 1)" and "Shock To The System (Part 2)" , alongside additional live recordings that capture the visceral force, catharsis, and connection that have defined this latest era of DAUGHTRY. The deluxe release will arrive on vinyl only on June 5 via Big Machine Rock with three variants available from daughtryofficial.store, all of which are a double LP, two of which are very limited edition with only 250 available of each.

* Original double vinyl with one disc that is blue with an orange splatter and the second disc that is orange with a blue splatter that will be widely available.

* Limited-edition glow-in-the-dark double vinyl signed by the band (only 250 available)

* Limited-edition metallic silver picture-disc double vinyl (only 250 available)

Across the "Shock To The System" collection, Chris Daughtry channels grief, change, confrontation, and self-reclamation into some of the band's heaviest and most emotionally charged work to date. From the industrial bite of "Artificial" and the raw release of "Pieces" to the hard-earned resilience of "The Bottom" and the stark vulnerability of "Antidote", "Shock To The System (Deluxe)" traces the full arc of a person forced to face the wreckage, sit with the aftermath, and find the strength to move through it.

DAUGHTRY first launched this era with "Shock To The System (Part One)", the band's debut release with Big Machine Rock, which featured their back-to-back No. 1 singles "Artificial" and "Pieces". The EP marked a heavier, more unguarded creative chapter for the band, pairing amplified production with Chris Daughtry's commanding vocals and an emotional throughline rooted in grief, healing, and the hard-won courage to say the quiet parts out loud.

With "Shock To The System (Part Two)", DAUGHTRY pushed that evolution even further. The EP arrived as a hard-hitting and deeply personal body of work about the wake-up calls that force real change, featuring "The Seeds", "Divided", "The Day I Die", "The Bottom", "Terrified", "Razor" and "Antidote".

Speaking on the release, Chris previously shared: "This EP is ultimately about facing the things we've ignored within ourselves and confronting the wake-up calls that force us to go deeper. These songs unlocked something very real, honest, and visceral in me as a writer and as a human being."

Now, "Shock To The System (Deluxe)" presents the complete picture. The live recordings add another layer, pulling the songs out of the studio and into the charged space between band and audience.

The deluxe album follows a landmark run for DAUGHTRY, including the band's first-ever No. 1 at Active Rock with "Artificial", another No. 1 with "Pieces", major touring alongside BREAKING BENJAMIN, STAIND, CREED, DISTURBED and SEETHER, and continued praise for the heavier, fearless direction of their current era.

"Shock To The System (Deluxe)" track listing:

01. The Reckoning

02. Artificial

03. Pieces

04. Shock To The System

05. Nervous (Explicit)

06. The Dam

07. The Seeds

08. Divided

09. The Day I Die

10. The Bottom

11. Terrified (Explicit)

12. Razor

13. Antidote (Full Mix)

14. Antidote

15. The Dam (Live)

16. Antidote (Live)

17. The Day I Die (Live)

18. Artificial (Live)

DAUGHTRY remains a force of nature in rock music and culture, standing out as one of the best-selling rock bands of the 21st century. The history-making group has scored multiple platinum and gold certifications, notched two No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200, packed venues worldwide, and sold north of nine million albums and 25 million singles.

2021's "Dearly Beloved" spawned a procession of Top 10 Billboard Rock Airplay hits, namely "World On Fire", "Heavy Is The Crown" and "Changes Are Coming". Chris Daughtry teamed up with Lzzy Hale of HALESTORM for a chart-busting cover of JOURNEY's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" during 2023. Chris further distinguished himself with featured vocals for PAPA ROACH, BAD WOLVES, NOTHINGMORE and SEVENDUST. Embedded in popular culture, his presence can also be felt everywhere from "Family Guy" to his comic book cover art, including DC comics variant cover of "Batman" #50.

In 2024, "Shock To The System (Part One)" spawned the group's first-ever No. 1 at Active Rock with "Artificial", along with the title of Billboard's "Most Played Artist" at active rock in 2024. Beyond looks from Billboard, Spin and more, Loudwire marveled at how "There's quite the palpable heaviness to the first installment of the singer's planned EPs." Between playing arenas with BREAKING BENJAMIN, STAIND and DISTURBED, the band recorded "Shock To The System (Part Two)" alongside producers and co-writers Marti Frederiksen and Scott Stevens. Now, DAUGHTRY delivers this hard-hitting, heavy, and honest collection of songs in one complete release, with deluxe live versions added, continuing this heavier and deeply personal creative chapter that now reaches its full form with "Shock To The System (Deluxe)", out June 5 via Big Machine Rock.