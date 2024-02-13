DAUGHTRY Scores First No. 1 At Active Rock With 'Artificial'

Grammy-nominated rockers DAUGHTRY have scored their first No. 1 single at Active Rock this week. Their Big Machine Records debut, "Artificial", marks the band's first career entry into the format, as well as their first No. 1 single in 15 years, topping both Billboard and Mediabase.

"Artificial" ushers in a fresh sonic era for DAUGHTRY. Driven by frontman Chris Daughtry's singular vocal prowess, the band leans into their rock roots here for a sound that's big on both guts and grit. In the accompanying music video, Daughtry faces down a cyborg clone against a backdrop of crumbling cities and raining fire. The band's most ambitious project to date, the cinematic visual spins a cautionary tale about the dangers of a planet overrun by artificial intelligence, a narrative that feels even more timely as artists fight for fair pay and protections from AI interference.

"'Artificial' is about the potential nightmare that AI could become and the idea that everything and everyone could eventually be replaced, essentially to perfection, and rendered obsolete," Daughtry explained. "However, the heart and soul of humanity and the ability to feel love, sadness, and compassion can never be replaced. While there are plenty of applications where AI can improve our lives and assist in many areas of creativity, I feel it's imperative that we find a way to protect our musicians, actors, writers, and all creative outlets from being destroyed."

DAUGHTRY had previously reached No. 1 over the years on other Billboard airplay charts, including four on Adult Pop Airplay ("It's Not Over", "Home", "Feels Like Tonight" and "No Surprise"),one on Pop Airplay ("It's Not Over") and one on Adult Contemporary ("Home").

Catch DAUGHTRY on the road this spring as they tour alongside BREAKING BENJAMIN at select U.S. stops.

DAUGHTRY's latest album, 2021's "Dearly Beloved", debuted at No. 4 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart and has earned 88,000 equivalent album units to date, according to Billboard.

DAUGHTRY's debut album, the self-titled "Daughtry", was the top-selling album of 2007 and was the fastest-selling rock debut album in SoundScan history. It was also nominated for four Grammy Awards and won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards, including "Album Of The Year". Subsequent albums "Leave This Town" (2009),"Break The Spell" (2011) and "Baptized" (2013) have all gone platinum, with "Cage To Rattle" (2018) certified gold. "Dearly Beloved" marked a return to DAUGHTRY's rock roots and a return to the top of the rock charts with their singles "World On Fire", "Heavy Is The Crown" and "Changes Are Coming", each reaching the Top 10 on Billboard's Rock Airplay chart.

Photo credit: Dove Shore