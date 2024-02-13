  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

DAUGHTRY Scores First No. 1 At Active Rock With 'Artificial'

February 13, 2024

Grammy-nominated rockers DAUGHTRY have scored their first No. 1 single at Active Rock this week. Their Big Machine Records debut, "Artificial", marks the band's first career entry into the format, as well as their first No. 1 single in 15 years, topping both Billboard and Mediabase.

"Artificial" ushers in a fresh sonic era for DAUGHTRY. Driven by frontman Chris Daughtry's singular vocal prowess, the band leans into their rock roots here for a sound that's big on both guts and grit. In the accompanying music video, Daughtry faces down a cyborg clone against a backdrop of crumbling cities and raining fire. The band's most ambitious project to date, the cinematic visual spins a cautionary tale about the dangers of a planet overrun by artificial intelligence, a narrative that feels even more timely as artists fight for fair pay and protections from AI interference.

"'Artificial' is about the potential nightmare that AI could become and the idea that everything and everyone could eventually be replaced, essentially to perfection, and rendered obsolete," Daughtry explained. "However, the heart and soul of humanity and the ability to feel love, sadness, and compassion can never be replaced. While there are plenty of applications where AI can improve our lives and assist in many areas of creativity, I feel it's imperative that we find a way to protect our musicians, actors, writers, and all creative outlets from being destroyed."

DAUGHTRY had previously reached No. 1 over the years on other Billboard airplay charts, including four on Adult Pop Airplay ("It's Not Over", "Home", "Feels Like Tonight" and "No Surprise"),one on Pop Airplay ("It's Not Over") and one on Adult Contemporary ("Home").

Catch DAUGHTRY on the road this spring as they tour alongside BREAKING BENJAMIN at select U.S. stops.

DAUGHTRY's latest album, 2021's "Dearly Beloved", debuted at No. 4 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart and has earned 88,000 equivalent album units to date, according to Billboard.

DAUGHTRY's debut album, the self-titled "Daughtry", was the top-selling album of 2007 and was the fastest-selling rock debut album in SoundScan history. It was also nominated for four Grammy Awards and won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards, including "Album Of The Year". Subsequent albums "Leave This Town" (2009),"Break The Spell" (2011) and "Baptized" (2013) have all gone platinum, with "Cage To Rattle" (2018) certified gold. "Dearly Beloved" marked a return to DAUGHTRY's rock roots and a return to the top of the rock charts with their singles "World On Fire", "Heavy Is The Crown" and "Changes Are Coming", each reaching the Top 10 on Billboard's Rock Airplay chart.

Photo credit: Dove Shore

Find more on Daughtry
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).