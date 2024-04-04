DAUGHTRY Shares Music Video For Latest Single 'Pieces'

DAUGHTRY has released the official music video for its latest single, "Pieces". The song is the second track to be made available from the band's upcoming EP, due later this year on Big Machine Label Group.

DAUGHTRY is the band fronted by Chris Daughtry and has been winning fans around the globe since he burst on the scene in 2006. The new single "Pieces" is a deeply personal song for Chris as it was written shortly after the loss of his mother and daughter. The evocative lyrics "I'll never get over it. It's hard to move on, but I'm learning to live with the pieces of me" are delivered with passion and is sure to be another chart-topping hit for the band.

"At some point in our lives, we will all experience trauma of some kind," explains Chris Daughtry. "Something that chips away at the essence of who we are. Sometimes it's an event so devastating that it shatters our reality and rips a hole through our soul. This is about finding the strength to pick up those broken pieces, face the darkness head on, and fight your way toward the light."

DAUGHTRY has plenty of touring planned for 2024 and will see the band play various headline dates while also sharing stages with BREAKING BENJAMIN, STAIND and CREED, among others, the rest of the year.

DAUGHTRY had previously reached No. 1 over the years on other Billboard airplay charts, including four on Adult Pop Airplay ("It's Not Over", "Home", "Feels Like Tonight" and "No Surprise"),one on Pop Airplay ("It's Not Over") and one on Adult Contemporary ("Home").

DAUGHTRY's latest album, 2021's "Dearly Beloved", debuted at No. 4 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart and has earned 88,000 equivalent album units to date, according to Billboard.

DAUGHTRY's debut album, the self-titled "Daughtry", was the top-selling album of 2007 and was the fastest-selling rock debut album in SoundScan history. It was also nominated for four Grammy Awards and won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards, including "Album Of The Year". Subsequent albums "Leave This Town" (2009),"Break The Spell" (2011) and "Baptized" (2013) have all gone platinum, with "Cage To Rattle" (2018) certified gold. "Dearly Beloved" marked a return to DAUGHTRY's rock roots and a return to the top of the rock charts with their singles "World On Fire", "Heavy Is The Crown" and "Changes Are Coming", each reaching the Top 10 on Billboard's Rock Airplay chart.

Photo credit: Darren Craig