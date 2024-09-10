  • facebook
DAVE GROHL Announces Birth Of Daughter Outside Of Marriage, Says He Is Working To 'Regain' Wife's 'Trust'

September 10, 2024

Dave Grohl has admitted to cheating on his wife and fathering a child outside of his marriage.

Taking to Instagram earlier today (Tuesday, September 10),the former NIRVANA drummer and current FOO FIGHTERS frontman wrote: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

He added: "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

Grohl — who is widely regarded as one of the nicest stars in the music business — has three daughters with his wife, model and TV producer Jordyn Blum, whom he married in 2003. His eldest daughter, Violet, is a touring member of FOO FIGHTERS.

Dave switched off the comments on his Instagram post, meaning fans could not directly react to his stunning revelation.

Back in 2009, Grohl discussed the importance of his family, telling Time: "I used to tour nine months out of the year. Now I don't like being away from my kids for more than 12 days."

He continued, "It's changed everything that I do. When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate. It's inevitable that that would make its way into your songwriting."

