DAVE GROHL Partners With EPIPHONE To Release His DG-335 Guitar

Earlier today, Epiphone announced that it has now partnered with Dave Grohl. The Dave Grohl DG-335 pays tribute to the longtime six-string mainstay of Dave's world-spanning tours with the FOO FIGHTERS. As part of the Epiphone Inspired By custom collection, the guitar continues a new era of premium features for Epiphone, including high-quality electronics and design upgrades.

A longtime Gibson user, Dave's previous Gibson signature guitars have remained extraordinarily popular and continue to command premium prices on the used market. Epiphone is proud to once again partner with Gibson Custom on the release of the Dave Grohl DG-335. It features the combination of ES-335 and the Trini Lopez model features Dave requested and that fans expect, including a semi-hollow ES body made of layered maple/poplar, with bound diamond-shaped sound holes, a one-piece mahogany neck with an elliptical C profile, a Trini Lopez style headstock with Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners, a laurel fretboard, and split diamond inlays. The pickups are Dave's preferred Gibson USA Burstbucker models, with a Burstbucker 2 in the neck and a Burstbucker 3 in the bridge position. They're wired to CTS potentiometers, Mallory capacitors, and a Switchcraft 3-way toggle switch and 1/4" output jack. The Dave Grohl DG-335 is one of the most requested models in Epiphone's history, and Epiphone is X-Static to offer this exceptional guitar to players worldwide. An Epiphone Dave Grohl hardshell case is also included.

FOO FIGHTERS will resume their "Everything Or Nothing At All" global stadium tour on May 1 in Dallas, Texas. The tour takes its name from the chorus of "Nothing At All", from FOO FIGHTERS' universally acclaimed 11th album "But Here We Are". Released June 2, 2023 on Roswell/RCA, "But Here We Are" has garnered some of the best critical notes of the band's storied career, while its singles "Rescued" and "Under You" have cemented the band's tally of more No. 1s than any other artist on rock and alternative radio.

Grohl has a well-earned reputation as a prolific collaborator: his various endeavors have included "Cut Me Some Slack", written and recorded with Paul McCartney and Grohl's NIRVANA bandmates Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear; THEM CROOKED VULTURES, formed with LED ZEPPELIN's John Paul Jones and QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Joshua Homme, late legends David Bowie and Lemmy Kilmister of MOTÖRHEAD, as well as Mick Jagger, Neil Young, Elton John, NINE INCH NAILS, Roger Taylor and Brian May of QUEEN, to name a few.

In 2013, Grohl made his debut as a feature director/producer with the acclaimed documentary "Sound City", named for the Van Nuys, California studio where NIRVANA recorded "Nevermind" in 1991, which would sell more than 30 million copies and transform the modern musical landscape. Premiering to unanimous raves at Sundance and achieving a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating, "Sound City" focused both on the history of the legendary studio and on the ongoing fight to preserve the human element of music. Hailed by Peter Travers of Rolling Stone as an "exhilarating documentary about what makes life worth living," by The New York Times as "candy to several generations' worth of rock fans" and NPR as "a celebration of just how unbelievably awesome it is to make rock music for a living," "Sound City" has since been certified as a gold longform video by the RIAA, while the "Sound City - Real To Reel" companion album took the 2013 Grammys for "Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media" and "Best Rock Song" ("Cut Me Some Slack").

Grohl also directed the eight-part HBO docuseries "Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways", which premiered in October 2014 and went on to win two of the four Emmys for which it was nominated (outstanding sound mixing for nonfiction programming and outstanding sound editing for nonfiction programming). Described by Grohl as a love letter to the history of American music, "Sonic Highways" was comprised of eight one-hour episodes, each chronicling the creation of one song on FOO FIGHTERS' "Sonic Highways" album, each written and recorded in a different American musical landmark — Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, New York, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.