DAVE GROHL Teams Up With Crown Royal For Super Bowl Commercial

Crown Royal, the top-selling Canadian whiskey brand in the United States, has released two previews for its commercial for Super Bowl LVII, featuring FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl.

Created by ad agency Anomaly and directed by Jake Scott, the Crown Royal spot should air during the third quarter of the big game, which will take place Sunday, February 12.

Sophie Kelly, senior VP for whiskeys in North America at global liquor producer Diageo, Crown Royal's parent company, said in a statement: "Dave is a Crown Royal super fan and the perfect partner to spread a message of gratitude to the audience that is authentic to the brand.

"[After] seeing the work come to life, we have some great content we will be sharing over the next couple of weeks, including a decision to up our Super Bowl commitment to running a:60 in-game."

Crown Royal is one of the oldest whiskey makers in Canada. In fact, it was created by a Canadian distiller in honor of King George and Queen Elizabeth's 1939 royal tour.

Crown Royal is the second-largest spirits brands in the U.S. in retail dollar terms and fourth-largest by volume.

Crown Royal has been owned by Diageo since 2000, when Seagram was bought out and dismantled.